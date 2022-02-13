Penthouses sell for $10m

Photo / Supplied.

Construction expected to start later this year on unique penthouse-huddle complex.

Three high-end penthouse apartments in Auckland's exclusive suburb of St Marys Bay have already sold – at an average price of over $10m - all before construction has even started.

They are part of the Shelly Beach project, a four-level complex which will have eight penthouse- quality apartments all with views towards the Auckland Harbour Bridge, Rangitoto and the city's CBD.

Construction of the $50m development - which is being marketed as the first penthouse-huddling project in New Zealand - is expected to begin later in 2022 and is scheduled for completion in 2024.

Pene Milne of New Zealand Sotheby's International Realty says the pre-sales are a sign "people absolutely understand that what is being offered here won't soon come up again in Auckland.

"Already having sold three apartments is positive; we only started marketing late last year, we have barely dipped our toes in." She says the apartments range in price from $7.4m to $11m.

"It is unquestionably at the luxury end of living, the sort of standard New Zealanders would hop on a plane and travel overseas to find in the past, " she says. "It brings to life some of the world's most forward-thinking livability trends and is a concept that is only going to increase in the years ahead."

Milne says one of these trends is the idea of "co-primary residences" where, rather than looking at a holiday house in places like Queenstown, Wanaka or on the Coromandel to get away to, people opt instead to split their time between two homes.

"We noticed this trend happening well before Covid-19, but the pandemic has got people focusing on home even more so," she says. "We're finding more people talk about another main home rather than a holiday home.

"The apartments will offer a beautiful place with house-like proportions yet with spaces that are flexible and efficient. At the same time they will ideally suit the Kiwi lifestyle - the desire for rest and relaxation - and create a sense of both home and holiday."

Architects Monk Mackenzie designed Shelly Beach with Auckland-based property developer Vanguard & Co.

Monk Mackenzie partner Hamish Monk says the 1890sqm elevated site on the northern slopes of the Waitemata ridge-line on Shelly Beach Road has inspired coastal edge architecture with crafted sculptural elements. The building will feature cuts and recesses that show themselves as loggia (winter gardens) with overhanging planters and strongly defined vertical cores and walls.

Interior architect Ella Dallimore says the interior will be balanced with softness from lush planting, curved surfaces and high quality tactile fabrics. Lighting and joinery are to be bespoke crafted by New Zealand artisans from solid timber, cast bronze, natural stone and marble (with sedimentary layers) to evoke the coastal home and holiday feel.

The eight 236 – 255sqm apartments will be built over four floors. All will have three or more bedrooms, media rooms, 2.9m ceilings, full butler's kitchen and show kitchen, generous living space and a master ensuite with walk in wardrobe. Multiple outdoor spaces are provided from landscaped podium-level terraces, to rooftop terraces with panoramic 360 degree views of the Auckland coastline.

Each will have its own lockable basement garage all with an EV charger and space for bespoke storage options. Fully independent air conditioning and heating systems will also feature in all apartments.

Site viewings are by appointment through Pene Milne of NZ Sotheby's International Realty on 021 919 940.