Pandemic causing eye strain

Over 90 per cent of Kiwi office workers say they have experienced symptoms of digital eye strain since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic because they have been spending more time online in lockdowns.

Auckland-based Specsavers optometrist Karthi Param says research conducted by the company in October shows 93 per cent of people surveyed claim to have experienced at least one symptom of eye strain while at work.

That's up from the 86 per cent who, in previous research in January 2020, said they were experiencing symptoms.

The 2021 results are based on research conducted for Specsavers by 3Gem who surveyed 1103 New Zealanders aged 18 or over who work in an office or other environment involving considerable screen time. The 2020 research was conducted by YouGov Galaxy from a sample of 1001 Kiwis.

Param says that, since the beginning of the pandemic, people have been spending more time online for work, school, and entertainment which can create problems for eyes.

Symptoms include dry or irritated eyes, blurred vision, difficulty focusing, sensitivity to light, eye fatigue, sore neck, headaches, and difficulty reading small print.

"Last year, we predicted an increase in Kiwis experiencing digital eye strain due to level three and four restrictions," he says. "This year, overwhelmingly, it seems like digital eye strain is becoming even more of an issue, and I suspect there are many more Kiwis out there who do not realise their symptoms are due to excessive screen time."

The 2021 research shows that 87 per cent of respondents with symptoms of digital eye strain when working from home have had a big increase in remote working in the last 18 months.

Almost nine in 10 (88 per cent) say their overall screen time increased when at home in lockdowns, with 68 per cent reporting increases of at least 50 per cent more screen time.

The regularity, severity and impact of symptoms have all increased, with one in seven (67 per cent) saying they experience more symptoms and half (52 per cent) reporting an increase in the severity of symptoms when working at home. A further 55 per cent need longer breaks, and 76 per cent believe the symptoms have a greater impact on their productivity.

In the January 2020 pre-pandemic research, 42 per cent reported sore, tired, burning or itchy eyes a figure that has increased to 51 per cent in 2021. Those experiencing blurred or double vision has risen from 21 per cent to 26 per cent.

On average, 29 per cent of those experiencing symptoms are suffering at least daily - a figure that sat at 13 per cent at the beginning of 2020 - while 75 per cent suffer at least weekly, up from 52 per cent.

"With the lifestyles we lead now this problem isn't going to go away. But, thankfully, there are a few simple ways to combat the problem while adhering to Covid-19 restrictions," Param says.

"The good news is most, if not all, symptoms of digital eye strain can be easily reduced by taking regular breaks, drinking lots of water, blinking as often as possible, and making sure your screen is set up correctly."

Karthi Param's top tips to prevent and reduce digital eye strain when working from home:

Blink. Humans normally blink about 15 times a minute. Make a conscious effort to blink as often as possible. This keeps the surface of your eyes from drying out.

Drink lots of water. Your eyes also dry out when you're dehydrated so it's important to keep up your fluid intake when sitting in front of a screen all day.

Follow the "20-20-20" rule. Take regular breaks to give your eyes a rest: Every 20 minutes shift your eyes to look at an object at least 20 metres away, for at least 20 seconds.

Adjust brightness and contrast. If your screen glows brighter than your surroundings, your eyes have to work harder to see. Adjust your screen brightness to match the level of light around you. Also, try increasing the contrast on your screen to reduce eye strain.

Reduce the glare. The screens on today's digital devices often have a lot of glare. Try using a matte screen filter to cut glare or simply cover your windows to avoid outside light shining on your screen.

Adjust your position at the computer. When using a computer, you should be sitting about 60cm (about at arm's length) from the screen. Also, position the screen so your eyes gaze slightly downward, not straight ahead or up.

Param says Specsavers recommend an eye test at least every two years. However, if you notice any difference in your vision or have started experiencing some of the symptoms outlined above, it's best to book an eye test appointment as soon as possible.

