NZ's untapped talent pool

Thomas Chin. Photo / Supplied.

Programme seeks more job opportunities for disabled people – and greater inclusivity in workplaces.

A work experience initiative for young disabled students is aiming to open the door to an "untapped talent pool" for Kiwi businesses.

Just under half of disabled adults in New Zealand have full-time jobs, according to Stats NZ data, and now leading law firm Buddle Findlay and the Halberg Foundation charity have launched the Career Experience programme – to help address that statistic and create a more inclusive workplace.

Buddle Findlay partner Mark Odlin says Stats NZ reports that one in every four New Zealanders identify as having a disability and while unemployment rates for this group are dropping, it is still three times harder to get a job.

"Disabled people in New Zealand are also significantly less likely to have full-time work with 45 per cent of disabled adults having employment compared to 72 per cent of non-disabled people," he says.

"For New Zealand businesses this shows there is an evident untapped talent pool and a need for more inclusive workplaces."

He says there are several barriers to employment for disabled people in New Zealand including environmental obstructions, societal prejudice, lack of training and work experience opportunities.

The programme offered work experience at all three Buddle Findlay offices to Halberg Youth Council members while Odlin worked closely with Christchurch Youth Council member, Thomas Chin, one of the first participants in the programme.

The Canterbury University student, who has cerebral palsy, is studying a double degree in law and Māori and indigenous studies.

Kiran Dixon with Buddle Findlay Chief Executive Philip Maitland. Photo / Supplied.

"Having Thomas as part of our programme was invaluable," Odlin says. "He seized every opportunity and our team thoroughly enjoyed having him."

He says Buddle Findlay recognises that its strength lies in employing and working with talented people from a wide variety of backgrounds and experiences: "Employment discrimination can occur even without intent and it is extremely important to consider what someone has to offer rather than how they may do the job at hand.

"The legal profession has worked hard in recent years to improve diversity and inclusion and ensure all people feel respected in the workplace regardless of gender, ethnicity, sexuality or physical abilities. It's important that this work continues and that the progress being made in the legal field is used for wider application," he says.

Chin says the programme was highly beneficial on both professional and personal levels.

"Often it is hard to see the end goal when you're sitting in a lecture," he says. "The programme showed me that a pathway and future in law is a viable option.

"I believe the legal profession can play a key role in change in New Zealand and I want to see the industry be more inclusive and open to people with not only different backgrounds, beliefs, but also life experiences."

As well as Chin, Kiran Dixon, who has metatropic dysplasia, joined the firm's Wellington office as part of the marketing team while studying a Bachelor of Arts in communications, history and music technology.

"My experience was more than I expected upskilling me to understand the bigger picture. In my time with the marketing team, they showed me new ways to do things, how the company works, and ways to lead. These are valuable skills," she says.

"It is great to see Buddle Findlay progressing and providing the opportunity for career experience, but more work needs to be done in New Zealand," Dixon says. "There needs to be a systematic shift in order for us to reach true inclusivity and diversity in the workplace and I hope to experience this change while I am in the workforce."

Disability Rights Commissioner and a former Buddle Findlay solicitor Paula Tesoriero says disabled young people should have as many opportunities to succeed and excel as non-disabled young people.

"Getting that first job is a huge hurdle for everyone. I want all disabled young people to have opportunities to thrive and flourish, so they can embark on their careers with self-worth and confidence," she says.

"It's great that my old law firm Buddle Findlay is supporting the aspirations of these youngsters – they are our future and we're all better off when they succeed."

Buddle Findlay and the foundation will continue to explore work experience opportunities for young people with disabilities. The firm also provides the foundation with financial assistance and legal support to help achieve its goal of sport and recreation for all.