NZ fashion house wins major award

Juliette Hogan has won the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2021 - Central region. Supplied by ABC and taken by Smoke Photography.

Pandemic helps boutique designer become a ‘stronger business’.

Success in achieving strong business growth in spite of the disruptions caused by the pandemic has been a winner for Auckland boutique fashion designer Juliette Hogan.

The brand, which has five stores in New Zealand and multiple stockists throughout the country, has been named winner of the Supreme Business Excellence Award for the central region at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2021.

Awards lead judge Mike Burke says Juliette Hogan's reaction to Covid-19 disruption to retail, supply chains and the growing threats from major international online fashion brands has been first-class.

People Celebrating. Photo / Supplied by ABC and taken by Smoke Photography.

Through a focus on strategy and planning "they have become a stronger business and grown as a result. They are a fashion company that has done the discipline and mahi over multiple years to be revered as an amazing business," he says.

"It is due to the breadth of excellence they have shown during exceptionally trying times that we are honoured to have them named supreme business. Juliette Hogan the person, and the business, should be commended for curating and designing more than amazing fashion but also a tremendous team and empowering culture."

The company opened its first store in Ponsonby in 2007 and is today recognised as one of New Zealand's most successful boutique designers.

Emma Lewisham - Emma Lewisham (Winner: Best Emerging Business). Photo / Supplied by ABC and taken by Smoke Photography.

Juliette Hogan herself says winning the supreme award is special. "It's an absolute testament to the team; we work so hard to be recognised at this level for what we have achieved."

Natalie Woodbridge, general manager events and marketing for the Auckland Business Chamber, says Juliette Hogan has a great understanding of their audience, their marketing is backed by strategy and their business plans by data analysis.

"Their customers are at the heart of what they do and their family values are embedded into the company culture; it is evident it is a strong business," she says.

People Celebrating. Photo / Supplied by ABC and taken by Smoke Photography.

Westpac New Zealand's head of business banking, Mark Steed, says the award winners and finalists have all excelled at finding new ways of doing business: "Their strength and resilience will be vital as Auckland prepares to open back up to the world in 2022."

Juliette Hogan also earned awards for Excellence in Marketing and Excellence in Customer Service Delivery. Awards were also made to businesses in the north and west and south and east regions of Auckland. The functions were attended by 500 people in five locations.

Auckland Business Chamber chief executive, Michael Barnett, says part of the awards is about the celebration of business.

MC Carol Hirschfeld. Photo / Supplied by ABC and taken by Smoke Photography.

"It's about adding value to the community; it's about organisations that employ people and, for most, it's an opportunity to reflect on what they did well and what they may want to differently in the future."

Other award winners in the central region were:

Excellence In Innovation - sponsored by Auckland Unlimited: Tectonus

Excellence In Customer Service Delivery - sponsored by Barfoot & Thompson: Juliette Hogan

Best Emerging Business - sponsored by Air New Zealand: Emma Lewisham

Excellence In Marketing – sponsored by Cordis : Juliette Hogan

People's Choice – by sponsored by Paintvine: Pet.co.nz

Excellence In Strategy and Planning - sponsored by Nauhria Group: Libelle Group Ltd

Excellence In International Trade - sponsored by Ports of Auckland: Kami

Employer of the Year - sponsored by 2degrees: Hawkins

Excellence In Community Contribution - sponsored by Westpac: Techtorium NZIIT

Supreme Business Excellence Award - sponsored by Westpac: Juliette Hogan

