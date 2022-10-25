Now is the time to switch to EVs

MG ZS EV. Photo/Supplied

MG's new ZS EV: the solution for Kiwis looking to switch.

Electric vehicles are front of mind for many in New Zealand, thanks to rising fuel prices, increasing climate change awareness and the government focus on a Clean Car programme that impacts people looking for a new EV and the auto industry.

There are plenty of advantages in opting for an EV – and not just to protect the planet. The new MG ZS EV is helping Kiwis make the switch by offering the best value new electric vehicle available on the market – with the entry level 'Excite' model priced at an unrivalled $49,990 drive away price, and the premium 'Essence' model (packed with features and priced at a competitive $53,990 drive away price).

Both qualify for the government's full clean car rebate of $8625 – meaning the Excite can be driven off the showroom floor for the undeniably persuasive price of just over $41,000.

Patrick Bourke, Country Manager at MG Motor New Zealand, says the new ZS EV sets a new standard for electric vehicles and demonstrates MG's commitment to making EVs accessible for everyone.

"We want to be part of a more sustainable world. With more than 85 percent of the power in New Zealand being generated by renewable energy, our ZS EV is an ideal option for the Kiwi public to make the switch," he says.

"Electric vehicles are becoming more popular – we saw this with the uptake of our first generation 2021 ZS EV. We would have not achieved this success without the support of our customers and we are so honoured to see New Zealanders embracing the MG brand and the ZS EV with such enthusiasm."

The bigger battery gives the ZS a range of 320km, up from 263km. New on-board charging capabilities, including regenerative braking, means up to 80 per cent charging time in as little as 54 minutes (based on a 50kW combined charging system). The environmental benefits behind MG moving toward EVs with the new ZS EV is evident, Bourke says.

MG ZS EV. Photo/Supplied.

"We want to deliver real-world, practical driving solutions to genuinely support the environment, rather than just talking about doing green things. We do so with a mind to saving our customers money too."

Controlling your car? There's an app for that with the ZS EV. The iSmart app is, among other things, a charging management system which enables you to set the target battery level, check on the charging status and schedule charging times to save on your electricity bills.

It also allows owners to perform over-the-air updates, remote air-con control and door locking, real-time navigation, a really handy 'find my car' parking lot search, live weather updates and streaming audio from Amazon Music.

"Value and community are at the heart of everything we do at MG in New Zealand," says Bourke. "Our seven-year warranty for private vehicles is comprehensive across both ICE, electric and batteries with no hidden exclusions. Every dealership is trained to sell and service all our products and our customers appreciate this level of service and offering."

Part of the additional value packed in the ZS EV is its ability to "Vehicle-To-Load" (V2L) which allows you to use the stored energy from the ZS EV to recharge an e-bike, or power electrical camping equipment, or laptop on the go. Although a V2L external adaptor is required to use this function, Bourke says this is the start of the future.

"We know many Kiwis love to leave the city and go camping; with V2L technology, it is possible to pitch a tent and then draw power from the MG ZS EV's battery to use everyday appliances such as a coffee machine, microwave, or an electric pump for inflating an air mattress."

The ZS EV carries 359 litres of cargo space and has a suite of safety features such as Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Traffic Jam Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Active Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent Headlamp Control, Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Blind Spot Detection (the last two in Essence models only) to ensure you and your family are cared for.

"The ZS EV can react autonomously in situations where driver safety is at risk, so owners can take comfort that they and their families are backed by a new level in safety intelligence," Bourke says, "and with six SRS airbags, the ZS EV sets a new standard in safety."

Excite and Essence models come in five colours: Brighton Blue Metallic; York White; Pebble Black; Sloane Silver Metallic and Diamond Red Metallic. In addition to all that is provided in the Excite, the Essence model includes front seat heating; panoramic glass sunroof; rain sensing wipers; roof rails; wireless phone charger; synthetic leather seats; blind spot detection; rear cross traffic alert.

For more information: https://mgmotor.co.nz/models/mg-zsev/