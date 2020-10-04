Campari reveals an easy way to boost home entertaining with famed cocktails like the Negroni.

The Negroni cocktail is regarded as one of the greats, invented by an intriguing character: an Italian count who travelled to the USA where he reputedly became a riverboat gambler and a cowboy.

The story of Count Camillo Negroni has become clouded over time though he is credited with inventing one of the world's most famous cocktails. What is definitely not clouded are the ingredients – Campari, gin and rosso vermouth.

Count Negroni travelled to New York in 1892, where he lived for five years and was listed as a fencing instructor – though details of any life as a gambler and cowboy remain scarce. The cocktail was thought to have been created in Florence, Italy, 1919, when Negroni would have been in his mid-50s.

It happened when Negroni boldly requested gin instead of soda water in his Americano (Campari, sweet vermouth and soda) – turning the drink that now bears his name into a short, stirred down cocktail of pure alcohol. Negroni had the concept but by Forsco Scarselli the execution – after receiving Negroni's request, Scarselli replaced soda with gin, added an orange slice as garnish, rather than the usual lemon twist, and the Negroni was born.

Nor does the Italian connection end there. The staple of the cocktail is Campari, invented by another Italian, Gaspare Campari, the 10th child of a Lombardy farmer, who formulated the secret recipe of aromatic plants, fruit, and bitter herbs.

The storied brand is now encouraging Campari lovers to try their hand at creating classic cocktails at home as part of their new Campari Create campaign – aiming to celebrate cocktail aficionados and skilled bartenders around New Zealand.

Unmistakable with its bright red hue and intense aroma, Campari's distinctive bitter flavour and vibrant colour come from Gaspare's closely-guarded mixture. It acts as a palate cleanser – what the Italians call an aperitivo, a drink often enjoyed before dinner to kick start one's appetite and ready the tastebuds.

Aperitivi have a long tradition in Italy, illustrating a more considered approach to eating and drinking; Campari has come to represent Italy's signature passion and style.

Campari forms a distinctive base for some of the most famous cocktails around the world – like the Negroni, Sbagliato, Boulevardier and Americano. With more entertaining being done at home these days, the challenge arises of how to create a Negroni in your own kitchen.

The key to the cocktail is balance – hard to achieve for those new to it. Campari have therefore partnered with experiential drinks company Black Pineapple to create a unique spin on the timeless Negroni and some other Campari cocktails for a curated selection of at-home cocktail kits, available exclusively online at Blackpineapple.co.nz.

There are two fresh, ready-to-pour options to enjoy (Dubbio Negroni and Seabird) as well as four build-it-yourself mixer boxes for those with ambition – Classic Negroni, Campari and Grapefruit Soda, Campari Gin and Tonic, and Campari Sbagliato – which come packed with spirits, mixers, glassware and instructions.

Frankie Walker, founder of Black Pineapple,says there are a few tricks to making a good Negroni at home: "For a perfectly-balanced classic Negroni you want equal parts gin, rosso and Campari. It's the ratio that counts – 30ml of each is a good guideline. Get all three in the glass, add the biggest type of ice you can, then lovingly stir to combine and add just a little dilution from the melting ice.

"My top tip is that a Negroni (like an Old Fashioned) should be a little punchy on first sip and reach perfect balance right in the middle of the cocktail. Garnish with zest or a slice of citrus, preferably orange."

Coldness is vital too, he says: "Keep your gin in the freezer and remember that vermouth lives in the fridge."

Whether you're a long-time Negroni fan, or wanting to add new drinks to your repertoire, Walker recommends making space on your shelf for a bottle of Campari. "Campari has such interesting depth of flavour – allow yourself to grow into it and you'll be drinking bitter and better in no time."

He also encourages everyone to try making one yourself: "The best things in life reward effort."

