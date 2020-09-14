Mercy Radiology unveil new scanner which adds muscle to the fight against prostate cancer.

A brand new digital PET-CT scanner has just been unveiled at Mercy Radiology's North Shore location – the very latest tool in the fight against prostate cancer.

Mercy's CEO, Dr Lloyd McCann, says the first patients are expected to experience the new scanner from September 14 as the radiology experts step up catch-up efforts after Covid-19 delayed the usual cycle of testing to combat one of New Zealand's most deadly killers.

"It's a terrific piece of equipment, the first of its kind in New Zealand," he says. "The digital scanner provides an image quality far superior to the old analogue technology. It provides high quality images which can help detect disease.

"We believe there will be a rush to get more digital PET-CT scanners once healthcare providers realise the benefits they bring."

The new digital scanner is only one of the innovations Mercy Radiology has brought to the fight against prostate cancer – the number one cancer affecting men in New Zealand. One in eight will be diagnosed in their lifetime, one is diagnosed every three hours and at least one will die each day. With most men not experiencing symptoms, yearly check-ups and early diagnosis are vital.

But Covid-19 meant almost 300 fewer men were diagnosed in March and April as a result of the first lockdown, according to Prostate Cancer Foundation figures (compared to the same period last year).

McCann says delay in testing, diagnosis and treatment can be dangerous and the recent level 3 lockdown in Auckland probably meant further delay of regular checks and possible delays in diagnoses.

Mercy Radiology CEO, Dr Lloyd McCann. Photo / Supplied.

"The disease is still out there but obviously some people haven't had the opportunity [to have a check]. We, along with the Prostate Cancer Foundation, are now spreading the message that men should get tested as part of our Book For Life campaign – and that we have a highly skilled workforce, some wonderful technology to do the job, all in a safe environment that has adjusted for Covid-19."

He's talking about the PSMA scans, performed on PET-CT scanners, digital or analogue, which Mercy also pioneered in New Zealand. The PSMA scan reveals much more than traditional MRI and bone scans; a radioactive agent is used which binds with the cancerous cells – showing if the cancer has spread further and pinpointing where. If the cancer has spread, it saves patients the stress of going through major surgery and brings other treatment into play faster.

"When the radioactive isotope finds a prostate cancer receptor, it lights up like the proverbial Christmas tree; it's very effective," says McCann.

He says Mercy Radiology's medical director, Dr Remy Lim, has done research revealing that one out of every four selected patients who have been through a PSMA PET-CT scanner have been able to avoid unnecessary surgery, directed to the best treatment for their particular condition and stage of the disease.

Mercy Radiology Medical Director, Dr Remy Lim. Photo / Supplied.

Mercy Radiology is also pioneering use of another technology which McCann says has enormous future potential – Lutetium therapy.

"It's a bit like sending in a heat-seeking missile instead of carpet bombing," says McCann of the new therapy which employs a highly targeted approach to the cancer cells, as opposed to chemotherapy's more blanket approach: "Lutetium locks onto cancerous cells and uses low-level beta radiation to kill them directly, but it leaves the healthy cells untouched."

While this is currently being used only for palliative treatment of prostate cancer patients with advanced cases of the disease, trials are strongly suggesting the therapy will have a bigger role in prostate cancer treatment.

McCann says research is expected soon from Australian expert Dr Michael Hofman which will outline that prospect.

"What we know already is that Lutetium therapy has the ability to change patients' quality of life," he says. "It is excellent in terms of managing symptoms and has a really good side-effects profile because it leaves the healthy cells intact."

The potential is for Lutetium therapy to be used earlier in prostate cancer treatment – possibly prolonging life and enhancing the quality of that life as opposed to the sometimes significant side-effects of chemotherapy and other treatments.

McCann says Mercy's "bionic approach" (marrying the best technology with the skilled human interpretation of data) and the steps taken to deal with the onset of Covid-19 should help patients resolve to get tested.

"Obviously, the healthcare industry has had to scale down activity to take steps to sure we break the chain of transmission of Covid-19. We now have a significant requirement to ensure we can operate in a Covid-safe manner while we step up our efforts against other diseases.

"That's all in place and the message we really to get out there is: get tested – make an appointment."

Other Mercy Radiology innovations include:

•Videos which explain the process and the technology to avoid men, often "sufferers in silence", from being subject to a knowledge and information vacuum (and fear of the unknown) which can lead to a decision not to get tested.

•The ability to make appointments online.

For more information: https://www.radiology.co.nz/book-for-life-prostate-awareness-month