Tourism-reliant nation reaches startling unemployment rate & switches focus to care for workers.

Fiji has been hit so hard by the absence of tourists that unemployment has affected nearly half the country's breadwinners – and now the tourism industry has started a "kindness movement" to look after their own.

The Covid-19 pandemic is to blame for the nearly 50 per cent unemployment, according to The Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises and Development (FRIEND), a NGO based in Lautoka which aims to alleviate poverty.

That is why the tourism industry has leapt into action. Matthew Stoeckel, CEO Tourism Fiji, says various tourism businesses in Fiji have re-directed their focus from welcoming, hosting and catering for tourists' every need, instead focusing on the wants and needs of a workforce impacted by Covid-19.

Tourism is one of the most important economic drivers for Fiji, providing nearly 40 per cent of Fiji's GDP. Last year, Fiji had more visitors come into the country (894,000) than people who live there (appx 880,000).

Nacula Village. Photo / Supplied.

"We are so proud of our industry for their resilience during the hardest challenge we have ever faced," says Stoeckel. "They have channelled all the love and generosity they normally spoil guests with and focused on ensuring their local communities are now being looked after in that same way.

"It's been six months since the warm and hospitable Fijians have welcomed international tourists here, but that beautiful 'Bula Spirit' remains and is being shared throughout the country. In Fiji, 'Bula' is more than just a greeting. It is a wish for happiness, good health, and the energy of life.

"Fijians are known for being rich with the 'Bula Spirit' and their desire to be kind and generous to everyone they meet." Now, he says, that desire is being turned inwards.

Marriott Fiji (Sheraton Denarau Villas, Sheraton Fiji Resort, Westin Denarau Island Resort & Spa, Sheraton Tokoriki, Marriott Momi Bay) have launched their Solia Lesu (Fijian for "giving back") initiative. They have collectively committed to looking after their staff and local communities, which saw Resorts like Marriott Momi Bay deliver 600 freshly cooked food packs and children's activity books to those in need.

Rosie Holidays—Fiji's most popular inbound travel operator—has committed to distributing 1500 care packages to employees and their families who are based throughout the 333 islands: "Our staff are our family. We are committed to showing them the same kindness they have always shown all of our guests," says Tony Whitton, Managing Director of Rosie Holidays.

Adi-Laite-Kubunadakai-(in-purple) receives delivery from Solia Lesu by Marriott foundation. Photo / Supplied.

Tokoriki Island still has a large portion of their staff living on the island and are ensuring their families are being cared for. The Tokoriki owners have built the locals their own school and homes for the teachers on the island, so all 145 children who live out there can still get their education.

"Our Tokoriki team are our family and they treat our guests in the same way as family. So when the family needs help, we help," says Patrice Bell, Director of Sales and Marketing Tokoriki Island Resort. "We have also been overwhelmed by the generosity of guests who are determined to help—donating enough to ensure each of our 140 family members receive F$670 worth of food supplies, enough to allow them to provide for their families."

Radisson Blu Resort Fiji isn't putting Fiji's culinary talents to waste. Since the Covid-19 crisis, their culinary team has been focused on providing food packs to the local Mina's Orphanage and Nadi Hospital every single week.

"We are so proud of our team for driving this initiative. We have teamed up with some talented chefs to provide kindness to locals that need it the most," says Charles Homsy, General Manager Radisson Blu Resort Fiji.

Meanwhile the team at Wakaya Island Resort and Spa rescued five local fishermen stranded out at sea. After receiving a mayday call, those at Wakaya headed out at night to guide the stranded boat to their shores with a torch light. After the three-hour rescue mission, Wakaya hosted the five men at the Resort as if they were guests, spoiling them with meals and accommodation.

"Anyone who reaches the shores of our island is considered our guest," says Monika Pal, Resort Manager Wayaka Island Resort and Spa. "We are proud of our team for showing bravery and kindness, putting their own lives at risk to do so."

Resorts are not the only ones joining in on the kindness movement in Fiji. Travellers who have fallen in love with Fiji and the warmth of the people are returning the kindness by sending support from overseas.

Resorts like Turtle Island and Yasawa Island Resort, who employ local Fijians that live on those islands and rely on tourism for income, are being sent large donations to fund essential supplies being shipped out to them.

Donated packs delivered to locals at Turtle Island. Photo / Supplied.

"Thanks to the kindness of our return guests, we have been able to fly 2000kg of supplies to our island, providing badly needed staples to our local Mataqali village—many of whom have been employed by us since the resort first opened," says James McCann, Director Yasawa Island Resort.

A Facebook group known as Barter for Better Fiji is quickly becoming a platform where Fijians can showcase the 'Bula Spirit.' The movement began when Covid-19 first hit Fiji to help those short on cash to collect items they need. Now thousands of Fijians are using the platform.

They have gone above and beyond in showing acts of kindness, like the single mother who requested tamarind to start a small baking business – and was instead given a brand new stove, a full cylinder of gas and bags of groceries. Or the taxi driver who is offering free taxi rides for those doing good deeds — recently giving multiple rides at her own expense to a group of locals organising donated goods to Lau.

"Fiji has always been the place where happiness finds you. While Kiwis have not been able to experience our country's incredible 'Bula Spirit' for some time, they can rest assured that this spirit is more prevalent than ever before," says Stoeckel. "That spirit awaits Kiwis when the borders do open and Fiji looks forward to showing them this same kindness when they return."