Each week the Business Herald and BNZ Connect SME podcast brings together two innovative businesses to discuss how they’ve navigated change since lockdown, what they’ve learnt and how they are looking to the future. Hosted by Liam Dann; Business Editor at Large for the New Zealand Herald.

In this episode, Liam talks with Angie Judge from visitor attraction analytics company Dexibit and Emily Miller-Sharma from clothing label Ruby. Liam explores how, in such diverse fields, both businesses found their success through different approaches. One business turned to data to help predict the future while the other relied on gut feel.



