Each week the Business Herald and BNZ Connect SME podcast brings together two innovative businesses to discuss how they’ve navigated change since lockdown, what they’ve learnt and how they are looking to the future. Hosted by Liam Dann; Business Editor at Large for the New Zealand Herald.

What do you do when a global pandemic removes demand from your customers almost overnight? Joe Bradford from Fiasco, a road case manufacturer for the events industry, and Olive Tabor, who owns a boutique burger and ice-cream truck called Patti's & Cream, are two innovative businesses who weren't going to let lockdown smother their business ambitions. Discover how they created entirely new products and distribution channels overnight, transforming their businesses in a matter of days.

