Drop in migrants due to border closure is one reason dairy farms are so short of workers.

As job losses mount in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic one industry sector is so short of workers it has hundreds of jobs to fill.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle says up to 1000 vacancies are available on many of the 11,300 farms throughout the country – a situation partly the result of a drop in the number of migrant workers coming into the country because of tough border restrictions imposed to fight the coronavirus.

He says every year about 5000 people are recruited for work on farms: "Many of these roles have been filled by migrant workers but, because of Covid-19, visa rules have become more complicated making it difficult to retain foreign workers.

"With the 1000 vacancies we have the opportunity to get unemployed, or underemployed, Kiwis into jobs in the industry," he says. "We've always wanted to employ more locals but up until now one of our big problems has been the low unemployment rate, particularly in the regions.

"Working in dairy has also been perceived as challenging - it can be in spring, but there are relaxed periods as well - and we have been competing for workers with other industry sectors."

Mackle says DairyNZ is looking for people who are interested in a career change and "are committed and keen to go" although he accepts that some who register will decide it is not for them.

So far people drawn from a range of previous careers (tourism, administration, shop assistants and property management among them) have registered interest in a dairy career. Mackle is hoping for up to 500 people to complete the full Farm Ready Training (FRT) programme over the next six months.

"Someone coming in completely unskilled is looking at a salary of $40,000 to $50,000," he says. "At the manager level this can rise to around $80,000."

To encourage people to register, DairyNZ has developed the 'career changers' FRT programme in partnership with the Ministry of Social Development, the Ministry for Primary Industries and support from Federated Farmers. The programme is aiming to fill the jobs for the coming calving season and the milk production peak around September.

The campaign is encouraging those who are interested to undertake its three-week training where participants will be shown what a job on a dairy farm will look like and how to stay safe. If people want to see the roles on offer, the main platform for finding work in the industry is through Farm Source Jobs.

Mackle says with the uncertainties over New Zealand's border closure impacting the flow of migrant workers into the country, he expects the campaign to be an ongoing one.

He says one of the main drivers is to provide opportunities for those looking for a lifestyle or career change: "There are a lot of different levels but we can provide strong pathways that can lead to a career share milking or, ultimately, farm ownership."

Mackle says those who successfully apply for new roles will begin as farm assistants and carry out a variety of tasks including milking, feeding, animal care and general farm maintenance.

One New Zealander who a year ago changed careers and moved into dairy farming is 28-year-old Paul Sutherland. Originally graduating with a science degree majoring in geology, today he is employed as an assistant manager at Morlands, a 230ha property milking 640 cows at Pokuru near Te Awamutu.

"So far it has been good," he says. "I get a lot of job satisfaction and I like the outdoors; it's better than being in an office. I get a house on the farm and in the mornings I just hop on my bike and go to work, there is no travelling time at all."

Although born and bred on a sheep and venison farm in Tirau, he had no plans to get into farming when he left school. Opting for a career as a geologist, he worked for two years for a drilling company in Christchurch before heading off on an OE to north and south America.

"When I came home I didn't know what I wanted to do. I thought about working in the mines in Australia but because I needed work I ended up helping out a friend on a (dairy) farm and decided I liked it."

Encouraged to apply for a job at Morlands he says he went to the interview with an open mind. He was offered a position as a farm assistant, a job that had him doing a bit of everything - "milking, maintenance, looking after the animals and, like all farmers, a jack-of-all-trades."

Sutherland says he intends making a long-term career. He is currently studying for a diploma in animal feeding and pasture management and says he has ambitions to eventually become a share milker or farm owner.

Interested in a career change go to: godairy.co.nz