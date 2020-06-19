Kiwibank’s move to lower its variable lending rate ‘will put money back’ in NZers pockets.

New Zealand's lowest variable home loan interest rate will put millions of dollars back into the economy over the next 12 months and give thousands of Kiwibank customers a chance to shorten the term of their home loan.

The bank's variable or floating interest rate of 3.4 per cent per annum is currently a full percentage point below any other lender, it is lower than some advertised fixed rate home loans, and will make 36,000 of the bank's customers better off.

The market-leading variable rate comes at a time when New Zealanders are still living and working under the shadow of Covid-19, with many looking for ways to reduce their outgoings and put money away for a rainy day.

Kiwibank's General Manager Products, Nicole Pervan, says customers with a variable rate home loan can pay a lump sum off the loan at any time as well as increase their repayments when it suits them.

Advertisement

"Our variable rate home loan gives customers real choice because it gives them breathing space if there is any uncertainty in their household, and they are not locked in to a specific term or maximum repayment amount," she says.

"They can choose to pay more than the minimum to reduce the length of their home loan, or use the savings in some other way."

Kiwibank says a customer with a $400,000 home loan at 3.4 per cent (per annum) over a 20-year term would be better off by $50 a week when compared with its former variable rate. It also says borrowers who keep repayments at the old rate could take two-and-a-half years off the term of their home loan.

The New Zealand bank has more than 66,000 customers with a home or business loan, of which around half will benefit from its lower variable rate.

Overall, the new rate – which is available from Monday June 29 for the bank's existing customers – will collectively save borrowers $20 million in interest (according to the bank's figures).

"This means $20 million in interest will be going back to our customers just when they need it. This is how a Kiwi bank helps Kiwis," Pervan says

"As well as our personal customers this adjustment will also help small business owners by improving their working capital that is so crucial for funding day-to-day workings. So we hope this will add a little bit of extra relief."

One of the benefits of a variable rate home loan is that borrowers are free to increase their repayments and pay lump sums off their loan at any time without facing a penalty.

Advertisement

In addition it provides mortgage-payers with the option to wait and see what happens to interest rates before deciding to fix. There is also the option to split a home loan between variable and fixed interest changes.

"Just look at how fixed rates have dropped over the last couple of months," says Pervan. "There is an argument to say 'this is the bottom of the market'. But we don't know because fixed rates are driven by a number of different factors."

She says Kiwibank wants to see customers pay off their home loans faster, "but if they choose to use the extra money in their pocket to support their community then that is really worthwhile too".

"And the good news is if you don't already bank with Kiwibank, it has never been a better time to switch," says Pervan.

Those with home loan on a variable rate with another lender can switch to Kiwibank. However, if any part of the loan is on a fixed rate then people will have to factor in any break fees included in the home loan agreement.

To find out more visit www.kiwibank.co.nz