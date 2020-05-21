Ravenswood residential subdivision helping those hit by virus, even though their industry uncertain.

"We give when we get" – that's the pledge from a North Canterbury property developer supporting a charity helping people in their area hit by the economic and other disadvantages of Covid-19.

Ravenswood Developments Limited is at the helm of the massive Ravenswood residential development in the Waimakariri district in North Canterbury, about 25km north of Christchurch. It has made an initial donation of $5000 and will add $2000 from every section sold this year in Stage 2 to the Community Wellbeing North Canterbury Trust.

Donations will be made until the remaining 13 sections in Stage 2 are sold or until the end of 2020, whichever is the earliest. The total expected amount to be donated if all 13 sections are sold will be $31,000, including the original $5000.

Communications Manager Hetty van Hale says the idea stemmed from a staff meeting where some of the grim realities of Covid-19 were being discussed when someone asked: "What can we do for our community?"

It was a question which hit home. Van Hale says Ravenswood is all about community and not just in the development and building sense.

"We are building a sense of community too. We have to be a little bit cautious because no one knows what the property market will be doing – but that was where the meeting ended up…we give when we get."

Deirdre Ryan, manager of the trust, says it is facing unprecedented demand for its free social and community services: "Our food pantry has seen an 150 per cent increase in demand since the start of lockdown. Families who have never needed to before are accessing our services. No-one knows exactly what will happen in the future but Community Wellbeing will be here for the long haul, meeting the ongoing mental health and wellbeing needs of our local community."

With 34 staff and 80 volunteers, the trust is a sizeable community operation "and we are really passionate about living and working in this community and making a difference. We also have a highly collaborative culture and we are really excited to be working with a business partner like Ravenswood.

"They want what we want – the community to thrive in every way."

Van Hale says Covd-19 will mean there will be many people needing some sort of social assistance for some time: "That's not just because some people are losing their jobs but also because when the government's income support ends, we know there may be even more people needing help who have never sought help before."

Ravenswood is a fully master-planned community with a total land area of 150ha, comprising 1352 residential sections ranging in size from 310m² to 700+m² and a commercial centre of about 13ha.

Van Hale says the homes there, once built on the sections for sale, are "at the affordable end of developments; you find a lot of young couples and first home buyers here".

Prices range from $460,000 for a finished home to $600,000 though she says many are under $500,000. Section prices begin at $155,000. Stage 1 was completed with 197 sections sold and 126 have been sold so far in Stage 2.

"North Canterbury towns have a sense of community that can be hard to find these days," she says "and the pace of life is just a little more relaxed. You feel closer to the incredible local environment – and just a little north of Christchurch offers a world of difference when it comes to lifestyle and recreation. You're close to the city and yet a real part of Canterbury's rural areas."

Ravenswood's semi-rural lifestyle - fresh country air, open spaces, green areas, neighbouring walkways and nearby golf course and beaches – also provides a full commercial centre, called The Junction.

Open already are a BP service station and Wild Bean Café plus a McDonald's restaurant , with a New World supermarket expected to start construction in the third quarter. Ravenswood is currently taking expressions of interest for leasing opportunities in this new commercial precinct next to New World.