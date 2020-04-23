NZ's lockdown has highlighted the need for bubbles to be warm and healthy for the coming chill.

As most New Zealanders become used to spending more time at home, thoughts are turning to simple, effective ways to make living spaces more comfortable.

In winter, that often means deciding on the most efficient methods of heating. Depending on where you live, a Kiwi winter can vary between reasonably chilled and relentlessly frigid. So, if suitable measures aren't already in place, getting the right heating option should be high on your to-do list.

A cold, damp home isn't just unpleasant, it can also present significant health issues.

To keep your home dry and healthy for all its inhabitants, it's important to set a consistent temperature of at least 18 degrees Celsius. This will help guard against the risk of dampness and mould setting in that can contribute to respiratory problems, allergies and general ailments.

So, what are the options? Ram Subramanian, Sales Director at Daikin New Zealand, believes a heat pump is one of the best all-round solutions.

"Of all the different forms of heating and cooling products available in New Zealand, heat pumps are the most efficient and cost effective. This is because heat pumps move energy from the air outside to warm up cooler spaces."

By moving heat, rather than just generating it, heat pumps can deliver comfortable warmth – or cooling in the summer months – at around one-quarter of the cost of other options.

When it comes to choosing a new heat pump, it's worth talking to your local installers about what unit will be right for the room or home in question. They'll be happy to help. It's also a good idea, if you live in a cooler climate where your heat pump is likely to be working overtime, to get your installer's view on daily power usage costs you can expect.

If energy efficiency is important to you (and it should be), the government's Energy Star Rating is another good place to start. The more stars an appliance has, the more energy efficient it is.

Before you settle on any heat pump, however, you might like to ask yourself this question: does it do what a Daikin does?

Daikin has its origins in Japan and has been in business for over 95 years. It is now the world's largest manufacturer of heating/cooling systems, with success built upon quality products and ongoing investment in industry-leading technology and environmental responsibility.

Daikin produces some of the most cost-effective and energy-efficient systems available in New Zealand and the brand has new models in market regularly.

One such model is the Daikin Cora Series, which has been specially designed for New Zealand conditions. Daikin Cora is all about everyday efficiency, with higher energy star ratings, whisper quiet sound levels and thorough climate and air quality control.

Daikin Cora. Photo / Supplied

For those concerned about the environment, the range also uses R32 refrigerant for its zero-ozone depletion potential.

Daikin products are available through a nationwide network of specialist dealers who can help guide your choice of a heat pump. Each of these dealers has been thoroughly assessed by Daikin to meet the most rigorous standards for both pre- and after-sales service.

For Ram Subramanian this network sets the Daikin offering apart: "Having local people looking after local customers brings a level of accountability that works for everyone. When you team that with Daikin's world-leading quality and our five-year Warranty for all domestic heat pumps, it's a very attractive proposition.

"We have a vast range of products available to suit every customer's needs. We cover their requirements and budgets from a single room solution to multi-room solutions to complete home comfort packages. During these challenging times and with the winter ahead of us, Daikin is here to help make sure New Zealanders are keeping warm, comfortable and safe within their bubbles."

To learn more about the Daikin range and to find a specialist dealer near you, visit daikin.co.nz. It could be the first step to a warmer, healthier, more comfortable home this winter.