Buying the wrong spa can be an expensive and worrying decision, say Hot Spring Spas.

Hidden traps are one of the banes of a consumer's life – and today's disposable culture means the trend towards a throwaway society (and the business strategy that goes with it) is even appearing in the spa industry.

For some manufacturers, creating products that aren't meant to last means consumers will eventually need to buy replacement products, parts, servicing, again and again – costs that add up over time.

With so many spa brands on the market promising and advertising the same thing, how do spa buyers know they're getting a genuine deal that will deliver beyond its promise year after year?

Price is a significant factor, of course. But the sticker price isn't the only element to bear in mind – otherwise, consumers can could end up with a low-quality, poorly-designed, cheap manufactured spa pool that costs more in the long run.

Advertisement

Built-in quality

Many low-cost spa companies don't meet high quality standards. Opting for a cheaper spa could mean spending more on electrical installation, repair work, water maintenance costs and heating. These costs can be a major hidden trap – just the electricity required to heat a poorly insulated spa can cost up to $2000 more a year.

Poorly insulated spa pool vs a fully insulated spa pool.

Quality manufacturing is essential. Cheaper spas tend to be manufactured in unregulated markets, so there are fewer quality guarantees. Consumers can run into problems with materials cracking or degrading faster than expected. Worse, many low-cost manufacturers use "off the shelf" spare parts, making it difficult to source parts to repair or maintain your spa – another hidden trap.

Hot Spring spas are manufactured in the US and must meet high quality control standards to achieve an ISO:9001 rating. As the only publicly owned spa company in the world, regulations require spare parts to be available for 20 years, for every spa we make.

Locally, there are spare parts (or workable equivalents) for every spa Hot Spring has ever made.

Warranty woes

In New Zealand, spa pools are covered under the Consumer Guarantees Act, which means you should be able to get a repair, replacement or refund if anything goes wrong.

Many low-cost, cheap spa retailers try to get around that by offering a very short warranty period on key components.

Check the warranty before purchase. Some warranties convey the impression of quality with their extended structural coverage—but don't cover highly exposed areas such as the acrylic spa shell and the surface for colour and discolouration.

Chances are, if it's not in the warranty, it's likely to break down. If warranties cover parts but not labour then it can get very expensive.

Advertisement

So – another hidden trap – it's important to read the fine print and ask these questions up front. Even a repaired or reconditioned spa should come with at least a year-long warranty; most should have longer warranty periods.

At Hot Spring Spas, the shells are guaranteed for between 5-7 years, and other parts for 2-5 years, all parts and labour included and backed by a public-listed company of 40 years and a quality warranty.

Hot Spring entry level spa pools such as Freeflow Spas® and the Hot Spot® Collection are some of the best entry-level spa pools in the New Zealand spa industry market, offering great value for money with full-foam insulation to provide maximum efficiency and low monthly operating costs – proven and third-party certified.

Running costs

But the sticker price isn't the only hidden consideration – the real expense of a cheap spa is the ongoing running costs per month. Most spas will last for years, if not decades, if properly maintained – so yearly electrical and water costs add up over that life span.

A modern, well-insulated spa – like a Hot Spring Spa with solid foam insulation, not just a lining – costs around $1 a day in electricity for an average family of four. Hot Spring have had that cost independently tested.

Poorly insulated spas lose heat and need far more electricity to maintain their temperature – in fact, they can end up using five times the energy of a well-insulated spa.

Check the heater sizes - generally the bigger the heater the lesser the insulation. Added up over the course of a year, that can turn into around $2000 extra.

Most cheap spas need to be emptied and refilled every month, so they go through a lot of water – which often needs to be heated at every refill, a huge drain on electricity. In contrast, Hot Spring Spas with their FreshWater® Salt system mean up to one year between spa water refills.

Safety issues

All Hot Spring Spas are fitted with certified plumbing suction outlets for safety, preventing children's fingers, long hair, or clothing becoming trapped in the intake outlet by releasing suction when they sense a blockage. Without this feature, your family could be injured. It's important to check the spa being purchased has this feature.

Spas are also more complicated than many other consumer products. They need a place to put them, a water supply and a power source. Most Hot Spring Spas are pre-wired, which means you can take them home, plug them in, fill with water and you're ready to soak.

If you buy a spa without pre-wiring, you'll need an electrician to come and install it safely. This can cost up to $1000 or more, depending on the age of your house, the location and the type of spa.

You also need to consider electrical certification. Wiring in a new spa requires certified electrical approval, but this isn't well enforced. If your spa doesn't come with electrical certification, you could end up voiding your insurance if the wiring on your new spa causes a fire – another hidden trap.

Hot Spring offers free on-site inspections to ensure the spa area is ready, as well as the management of spa pool delivery and installation process from start to finish – no third-party drop off at the front door because Hot Spring are committed to providing spa owners the Absolute Best Spa Pool Ownership Experience™ long after the spa transaction.

Of course, all low-cost spas are not created equal. Sometimes, true bargains can be found without astronomical ongoing costs. The key is knowing what to look for and what to ask the retailer. It's important to look at independent reports and certification – don't just believe whatever the salesperson says.

So, before you buy, ask for:

