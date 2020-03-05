Revolutionary new Samsung phone claims “picture-perfect” photos.

February is always a huge month for the worlds largest smartphone manufacturer – Samsung announcing the launch of its latest Galaxy S-series.

Samsung's S20 series has put a definitive buzz into the market. At the heart of these phones is a revolutionary camera system boasting impressive megapixel numbers which come with vastly improved features turning the point-and-click photo into a picture-perfect moment.

Let's start at the top of the pecking order – the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G. This titan comes with a whopping 108MP camera. So, what can you do with all these pixels? Well, with a sensor this big, you can zoom in further than ever before with less chance of a blurry mess of an image at the end.

Combined with the phone's three other lenses, you'll be able to zoom all the way up to 100x. So the next time you're outdoors for a concert, you'll be able to zoom in all the way to the stage, no matter where you're seated.

The Galaxy S20 series also let you film in 8K. To put that in perspective, movies at your local cinema are screened in 4K. This means, when watching rugby live, your phone's video resolution will be high enough to become the stadium's official highlight reel.

But the potential for 8K doesn't end there. Each of these phones also features what Samsung refers to as '8K video Snap'.

This unique mode lets you capture 8K video which you can then pull high resolution photos from. So no matter how quick the moment is, there's now a way to capture it.

These phones also come with AI wizardry that makes it even easier to capture the perfect moment, without retakes. Samsung has introduced 'Single Take'. This allows you to hit the shutter button just once to get up to 14 unique photos and videos in an instant, so you can choose the best one for the 'gram.

If all this wasn't enough, the Galaxy S20+ 5G and S20 Ultra 5G, as the names imply, come with 5G capability which can allow you to download Google Play store apps in seconds, stream YouTube in 8K, and even make high quality video calls via Google Duo.

Samsung users are able to enjoy the benefit of many essential Google apps such as Gmail, Google Maps, Google Drive and of course a massive Play Store full of useful applications.

Other key benefits include Samsung Knox defence-grade security, the robust Android operating system and easy to use new Samsung unique user interface (One UI 2.0).

Presented in elegant shades of cosmic grey, cosmic black, cloud blue and cloud pink, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Series is set to be a stunner both inside and out. After years of iterations of the black rectangle, it appears we finally have a smartphone that puts you at a new peak of innovation which is nothing short of being picture perfect.

Why inch ahead when you can leap forward with Samsung's design philosophy – in the latest Galaxy phone packed with a revolutionary camera system, impressive specs and an eye-catching display. For more information: https://www.samsung.com/nz/galaxy-s20