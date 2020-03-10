New, simple eye procedure improves distance & near vision - and removes the need for glasses.

By Dr Nick Mantell, Eye Institute

One of the world's most common and frustrating problems is natural, age-related deterioration of eyesight – but now there is a permanent solution to relieve that frustration.

People in their late 40s and early 50s experience that deterioration when the eyes start to lose their ability to change focus from distance to near.

This is a universal phenomenon which eventually affects everybody and can cause a lot of frustration. Those who haven't required glasses in the past will suddenly find they need to wear glasses to read.

If they were already wearing glasses to improve distance vision, they often need to carry with them a second set of glasses for reading. Alternatively, they'd need to start wearing progressive glasses with distance vision correction in the top of the glasses and near vision correction at the bottom (so they can see both when they are driving and when they are reading).

Contact lens wearers will find they have to wear reading glasses over their contact lenses to aid near vision. They will also find the required power of the reading glasses will get worse over time.

This natural loss of reading ability is more significant now than ever because near tasks have become more important, in particular the use of smartphones. The increased importance of near vision and the introduction of better technologies means we are now treating more patients for this problem and providing them with terrific everyday outcomes.

There are a number of different treatment options to extend the range of vision for people experiencing this frustration. Although some may be suitable for laser eye surgery (also known as laser vision correction), the option which ultimately gives the best range of vision is Refractive Lens Exchange.

This is a permanent solution and prevents cataracts developing in the future.

Refractive Lens Exchange removes the natural lens of the eye, replaced by an artificial lens. This is a very similar procedure to cataract surgery, which most of us will eventually need.

Cataract surgery is required when the natural lens becomes cloudy and vision is permanently reduced. Usually in this situation we use a single focus lens which means that, although vision is clearer, most people still need glasses – either for distance, near or both.

Most patients who undergo Refractive Lens Exchange have good vision with glasses but are seeking independence from them.

The main function of the natural lens in the eye is to change focus for different distances. For those in their late 40s or early 50s, the lens becomes stiff and no longer functions optimally. With Refractive Lens Exchange we replace the natural lens with a multifocal lens designed to give both distance and near vision.

The range of vision is not quite as good as that of people in their 20s and 30s. However, the range of vision allows patients to see in the distance when driving and when using their computer and cell phone – without the need for their glasses.

Studies show that 96 per cent of patients no longer have to wear glasses after their surgery – a terrific outcome. The other four per cent only wear glasses occasionally for specific tasks, usually related to work or prolonged reading in darker environments. These people still have good distance vision and can read small print on their phones.

Refractive Lens Exchange takes 10-15 minutes to perform and treatment is carried out on two consecutive days (one eye, then the next eye). Most people find it a simple and surprisingly pleasant experience and will be driving within 1-2 days and return to their office job within 2-3 days; recovery is very quick.

If you are in this age group and frustrated with your need for glasses, Refractive Lens Exchange is likely to offer a permanent solution that patients describe as 'life changing'.

Most people are suitable for Refractive Lens Exchange – although not everyone. We will give advice regarding suitability during an assessment. Often if you are not suitable, it is because your vision hasn't deteriorated enough and you may simply need to wait 1-2 years to get the most benefit from the procedure.

