Fresh tips and tricks to help you hit the year running.

Heading back to work and school doesn't have to be stressful, here's some of the top tips and tricks The Hits listeners have been sharing with Laura, Toni and Sam and New World to help us all get ahead in 2020.

"As we work 12 hour shifts within the emergency services and finish times are unpredictable, planning ahead with meals is required to stay on track through the week. We use our whiteboard to plan our meals on a Sunday night and do a weekly shop at our local New World, and doubling up on meals so we can have leftovers the next day for lunch as we're often too tired after work to prepare these!"

—Emily, Waikato

"Prepare all of your veges for one week. Slice capsicum, onions, courgettes, mushrooms and whatever else you buy and put into containers and store in the freezer. Then, you just pull out what you need for a meal and don't have waste."

—Dianne, Northland

"I love to roast a chicken on Sunday nights and then use the left over to make a chicken rice risotto for the next night. With the chicken carcass I put it in my crockpot overnight with vegetables to make a stock for soups frozen in glass jars until I need it."

—Charlotte, Canterbury

"25 years ago, I went back to work when my daughter was 3 months old, and we always had a routine. I made sure washing was always done and hung out after showers and I always got something out for dinner that morning. I always made sure the beds were made and kitchen bench was clear. Still all these years later and empty nesters, we do the same as we did then."

—Carla, Waikato

"Make a to-do list prioritising tasks that will make the days to come easier. E.g. wellbeing first, self-care, nutrition, meditation, and exercise are all a daily must do. Then when you come to the payment plans and savings, prioritise your goals and break them down to achievable tasks."

—Teresa, Wellington

TONI'S TOP TIP

"I like to mentally prepare the kids for going back to school by reminding them about the things they love, like seeing their friends, getting new stationery, riding their scooter to class, getting back into team sport and helping me shop for their favourite lunchbox items by doing the online shop together via the New World I shop App"

