This year marks the celebration of Tremain Real Estate proudly providing real estate services for 50 years.

Having originally moved from Auckland with his wife Pam, to take up a position with Williams and Kettle and to play rugby for Hawke's Bay, in 1970, All Black legend Kel Tremain founded Tremain Real Estate along with Ralph Greentree.

They opened their office in Lower Emerson Street, Napier, under the name of Tremain and Greentree.

It was a small real estate company with a few agents including Pam Tremain, a real estate agent herself, who remembers the sale of her first listed property in Ferry Road, Clive, selling for $49,000.

In 1992, when Kel passed away, his son Simon took over the reins alongside his brother Chris, and this saw a name change to Tremain Real Estate. When Chris entered Parliament in 2009, Cam Ward joined Tremains as a business partner.

In 2018 the brand expanded into Taupo, Rotorua Tauranga and Wairarapa through partnerships with existing leading real estate businesses. This significant growth continued throughout the years and today Tremains now has a total of 18 offices.

Five decades later, Tremains has not only retained their values of providing exceptional real estate services to local communities, but also continues to lead the way in real estate performance.

With a commitment to family values of trust, excellence, community and fun, Tremains is an avid and well-known supporter of their local communities, sponsoring a large array of clubs, organisations and events such as Art Deco and surf lifesaving, to name a few.

Tremains also runs a number of their own community initiatives including the Tremains Triathlon, Tremains Christmas Lights and the Tremains Community Trust.

So what is the outlook for the next 50 years for Tremains? According to Simon it is to continue the brand and the culture that enhances the day-to-day lives of people in his community. With his mother, brothers and children here in the Bay, they are very engaged in the region.

To celebrate their 50 year milestone, Tremains are giving away $50,000 to charity. Giving back is not only important to Tremains but is part of their culture. For every property sold this year they will be donating $50 to local organisations in the community.