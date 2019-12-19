New World supermarkets are holding special Christmas events for local communities.

Supermarkets provide millions of meals (and dollars) to charitable organisations every year, with nutritious food re-distributed to those in need. Over Christmas, New World stores across New Zealand are taking things a step further.

Store owners up and down the country are adopting the spirit of throwing open their doors – and their tables – to others over the holidays, giving back to the communities that support their business. Just as New World's Christmas advertising campaign showcases a generous dad who goes to the supermarket to cater for a swelling crowd of guests under the "Come round to ours" banner, each New World store is giving back to those in the community who are struggling.

Camryn Milne, Mikaela Alps, Michelle Sattler, Marie Sculpher, Marcia Fisher, Maria Kennedy, Rebecca Parker, Anne Coffey. Photo / Supplied.

The common ingredient: food – and fittingly so. Foodstuffs supermarkets – including 143 New World stores - donate the equivalent of 6.4 million meals every year through food rescue and more than $7.5 million in community initiatives nationwide.

Many New World stores partner with food rescue and re-distribution organisations like Kiwi Harvest, City Harvest and Kaibosh – and Christmas events being held around the country echo that same ethos of looking after those who may not always be able to look after themselves.

New World Island Bay, along with Kaibosh, is expecting about 600 people at Newtown Primary School hall in Wellington on Christmas Day, at a lunch organised by the Wellington City Mission and community residents. All food is donated by New World Island Bay.

The store works year-round with Kaibosh, providing a variety of local charities with anything they can; this Christmas the store will provide fresh produce to help make a delicious dinner for all.

Photo / Supplied.

"We did Christmas dinner with the Wellington City Mission for the first time last year and it was amazing; it's set to be even bigger and better this year," says New World Island Bay store owner Amanda Elliott.

"We don't know exactly what we'll have yet – it'll depend on what fresh food we have closer on the day – but we'll be sure to have enough. The food we donate is the glue that holds the event together. It's such a pleasure to be able to make a real difference to our communities at this special but sometimes stressful time of year."

James Varcoe, owner-operator of New World Onerahi in Whangarei, is diverting as much food as possible to Whakaora Kai Taitokerau (Food Rescue Northland), who distribute food that can't be sold to local high-needs communities.

This Christmas, the store will donate extra mince pies and tarts, as well as anything else they can give, to ensure as many people as possible have the chance to enjoy Christmas.

"Anything that's good to eat, we'll give at Christmas," says Varcoe. "As well as food, other donations include beanies, socks and gloves – anything that will make people's lives a little easier.

"We are a small community – there are only two local schools, and we know the kids who come in not wearing any shoes, or the families who are really struggling. We want to make a difference, and support the community that supports our store."

Pippa Prain, New World's Head of Marketing and Customer Experience, says: "Store owners love being able to arrange the events themselves. They like to choose their own charities because they know who in the communities needs their help, and can pick organisations which mean something to them. Many of our owners have friends and family in Hospice, or in retirement villages; or know the families who are in need, as they are their customers."

"Picking an event or charity to support in your area is always a bit tricky as we want to help as many people as we can, there's often a personal connection between the store and the recipient," says Emma Rooney, store manager at New World Ashburton.

This year the store donated 250 goodie bags to Hospice Mid-Canterbury, which provides support to those with a life-limiting illness and their families.

Jacqui Smith, checkout assistant. Photo / Supplied.

"We chose Hospice this year because it's one of those places everybody hopes they don't need, but you're so grateful for it if you do," says Rooney. "Because we are local, it's up to us to choose who we support, so we try to pick causes that are close to our hearts, or the community needs."

Last week, the local New World in Bishopdale held a nostalgia lunch for 120 residents of the newly-built Summerset Retirement Village in Christchurch. Nigel Bond, owner-operator of the store, says the store created traditional party food – including some of their award-winning sausages, club sandwiches, asparagus rolls, Pam's eclairs and other desserts.

Maria Kennedy, checkout manager. Photo / Supplied.

"Not everyone today makes that kind of food, but we have quite a senior customer base at our store, and they really appreciate it," says Bond. "We wanted to do something to recognise them, and to make them feel looked after."



