From zero to 100kmh in four seconds – this Mercedes sedan is great for family outings too.

By Sam Wallace

I'm home from Celebrity Treasure Island and while sitting around the campfire there I'd often drift to my happy place — cars.

Life is too short to be driving something that doesn't make you happy; so, it's time for something fresh and stylish. I've had my current ride for a few years now; so it's time to let it go and trade up. So what do I buy?

Earlier this week I took home a 2018 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S. Gorgeous. What a machine this is.

Advertisement

Under the bonnet is a V8 with a pair of turbochargers that help take it from zero to 100km/h in 4 seconds. It is easily one of the most powerful cars I have ever had the pleasure to drive.

So, let me give you some numbers. This model delivers 375kW and 700Nm.

But what about feel? The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S makes you feel like you are driving something from another era. It is comfortable beyond measure, smooth and quiet — just as one would expect. Yes, I'm in love.

I would go as far as to say the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S sedan is one of the most desirable cars on the road. It's a solid sedan that's perfect for city driving, weekends away and family outings with the children.

It's understated, which is important to me because I don't do a flashy 'look at me' cars.

Cruising along the motorway is like being on my own island. But instead of water I am surrounded by comfort, luxurious finishes and a sound system like none I have ever experienced in a car before.

Turning the music off for a moment… leaves nothing by silence. Road noise doesn't make it into the cockpit - for that is what driving this car feels like.

Taking my eye off the head-up display I start to appreciate the steering wheel. Yeah, I know. But let me tell you about it. This is made with fine Nappa leather covered with an easy-grip fabric.

The flattened shape typical of the Mercedes-AMG wheel is like those on race cars. All the buttons are in just the right places. From here I feel as if I can control the world — wouldn't that be nice?

With nothing in front of me I reach down to the centre console and select one of a handful of pre-configured programs and switch from Comfort to Sport+. And with the pressure of little more than an angel's breath it's away we go; it's almost like I am approaching take-off speed as I realise my off-ramp is approaching. Nearly home.

Taking the speed down I return to the wonderful sound system and my favourite song envelops me like a warm blanket.

Advertisement

As I reverse into my drive, helped by a high-def 360-degree camera, a few neighbours raise their heads and I sit for a moment almost regretting the drive home is over. This car is just too cool.

So, what do I do? A brand new C 63 S starts from $168,800. A great price. But there are more affordable options from Mercedes-Benz. So, I'm opting for certified pre-owned C 63 S with a full service history; a nice 2017 model that will come with a full factory warranty and will have been checked over by Mercedes-Benz's top technicians.

And because I don't know the difference between a manifold and an air conditioner, it comes with 24-hour roadside assistance. With all the peace of mind in my certified car, it almost feels like new again.

The bottom line is that with a Certified Mercedes-Benz I get a car to be proud of and the assurance of a quality brand known for reliability and sophistication. It's like new but with a used car price. Where do I sign?