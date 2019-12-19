By Sam Wallace
I'm home from Celebrity Treasure Island and while sitting around the campfire there I'd often drift to my happy place — cars.
Life is too short to be driving something that doesn't make you happy; so, it's time for something fresh and stylish. I've had my current ride for a few years now; so it's time to let it go and trade up. So what do I buy?
Earlier this week I took home a 2018 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S. Gorgeous. What a machine this is.
Under the bonnet is a V8 with a pair of turbochargers that help take it from zero to 100km/h in 4 seconds. It is easily one of the most powerful cars I have ever had the pleasure to drive.
So, let me give you some numbers. This model delivers 375kW and 700Nm.
But what about feel? The Mercedes-AMG C 63 S makes you feel like you are driving something from another era. It is comfortable beyond measure, smooth and quiet — just as one would expect. Yes, I'm in love.
I would go as far as to say the Mercedes-AMG C 63 S sedan is one of the most desirable cars on the road. It's a solid sedan that's perfect for city driving, weekends away and family outings with the children.
It's understated, which is important to me because I don't do a flashy 'look at me' cars.
Cruising along the motorway is like being on my own island. But instead of water I am surrounded by comfort, luxurious finishes and a sound system like none I have ever experienced in a car before.
Turning the music off for a moment… leaves nothing by silence. Road noise doesn't make it into the cockpit - for that is what driving this car feels like.
Taking my eye off the head-up display I start to appreciate the steering wheel. Yeah, I know. But let me tell you about it. This is made with fine Nappa leather covered with an easy-grip fabric.
The flattened shape typical of the Mercedes-AMG wheel is like those on race cars. All the buttons are in just the right places. From here I feel as if I can control the world — wouldn't that be nice?
With nothing in front of me I reach down to the centre console and select one of a handful of pre-configured programs and switch from Comfort to Sport+. And with the pressure of little more than an angel's breath it's away we go; it's almost like I am approaching take-off speed as I realise my off-ramp is approaching. Nearly home.
Taking the speed down I return to the wonderful sound system and my favourite song envelops me like a warm blanket.
As I reverse into my drive, helped by a high-def 360-degree camera, a few neighbours raise their heads and I sit for a moment almost regretting the drive home is over. This car is just too cool.
So, what do I do? A brand new C 63 S starts from $168,800. A great price. But there are more affordable options from Mercedes-Benz. So, I'm opting for certified pre-owned C 63 S with a full service history; a nice 2017 model that will come with a full factory warranty and will have been checked over by Mercedes-Benz's top technicians.
And because I don't know the difference between a manifold and an air conditioner, it comes with 24-hour roadside assistance. With all the peace of mind in my certified car, it almost feels like new again.
The bottom line is that with a Certified Mercedes-Benz I get a car to be proud of and the assurance of a quality brand known for reliability and sophistication. It's like new but with a used car price. Where do I sign?