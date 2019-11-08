New logistics site for lease has access to a consumer catchment with $26 billion of spending power.

One of the key factors for a successful logistics business is proximity to customers – and, with a 20-minute delivery time to half of Auckland's population, the high-profile Roma Road industrial estate is exceptionally well located.

Lease opportunities are available within the Mt Roskill site in Auckland. The 13.1 hectare Goodman-owned estate features 36,977sq m of warehouse and office space, together with ample car parking and yard areas.

Space can be split to suit, with 5,000-30,000sq m of warehouse and 500-7,000sq m of office available.

Tim Fitzsimmons, Goodman portfolio manager, says "We envisage several large anchor businesses surrounded by other medium-sized operators. An estate encompassing logistics and distribution companies as well as dedicated office occupiers will provide a vibrant mix of people and businesses well serviced by an onsite café and changing and showering facilities, bike racks, EV charging and shared E-bike hire to access the abundant Stoddard Road retail amenity across the walkway.

"It's a unique opportunity to access well-located, large-scale warehousing within Auckland, close to the Waterview tunnel in Mt Roskill and offering direct access to the North, South and West motorway systems.

Positioned at the northern end of the South-Western Motorway, close to the CBD and port, it complements Goodman's existing portfolio which is predominantly South Auckland-focused.

With access to 50 per cent of Auckland's population within a 20-minute delivery truck time (off-peak), the property is ideal for businesses focused on last mile fulfilment.

"With purchasing power of $26.2 billon the surrounding consumer catchment makes it an ideal location for logistics companies," says Fitzsimmons. "With warehouse and logistics space already constrained, the growth of the city and the expansion of e-commerce will continue to underpin demand for space in this key distribution location."

There are also plans for upgrades: "Existing facilities will be refurbished and reconfigured on expiry of the Foodstuffs lease, expected in 2021."

With site coverage of less than 30 per cent and a light industrial zoning, the property also offers longer-term opportunity through intensification of use.

"Goodman are committed to improving the quality of the facilities, the landscaping and amenities to suit new customer requirements," says Fitzsimmons.

The estate benefits from being close to local amenities, with cafés, supermarkets and The Warehouse located nearby at the Stoddard Road neighbourhood shopping centre. A medical centre and childcare facility are also close by with Westfield St Lukes just a 10-minute drive- offering more extensive shopping, entertainment and hospitality options.

The property is only 14 km to Auckland Airport, 2 km to the South Western motorway and 7km to the CBD and is well served by public transport.

Roma Road Estate is also set to benefit from future transport initiatives. The Airport to City Light Rail and the East-West Link are two potential projects that would further enhance the accessibility and connectivity of the location while activating the growth of the city's west.



The East-West Link is potentially the most significant, connecting the South Western and Southern motorways via Onehunga. If it proceeds, it would directly connect Roma Road Estate with all corners of the city – perhaps more so than any other Auckland location.



See what Roma Road has to offer here:

For more information: Tim Fitzsimmons, 021 776 552