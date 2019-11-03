Listed with Tauranga agency Cashmores, the 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home at 91 Kulim Avenue was built with love in 2001 by the same family that have lived there for the last 18 years and may just be the jewel in the crown of Otumoetai waterfront properties.

Where to begin when describing this larger than life property? We spoke to three members of the family who know it best and each came back with different answers as to what they love most about the house.

For one it's the view, the many moods of the water in the different weather conditions, the pinky-purple golden hour glow of the sunrise and the constant buzz of activity on the harbour like the Sunday regattas, and the container and cruise ships sailing in and out of the harbour.

Photo/Supplied

Another favourite is the space the home provides. With ample living and entertainment areas, rooms and outdoor spaces including decks, gardens, a patio and a pool area there's always room to relax with a cup of tea and not feel like you're in anyone's way. The extra living area upstairs is an ideal retreat to enjoy a good read.

Advertisement

Lastly there was appreciation for the quality of craftsmanship of the house; elegant, sophisticated and standing the test of time.

Sunny and spacious prepare to be in awe of the atrium, stunned by the semi spiral staircase and overwhelmed by the outlook - with every available space utilising the stunning view where practically possible.

The master bedroom, ensuite, huge walk-in wardrobe and extra storage room is almost a home in itself. Other features include an elevator, granny flat for guests (or teenagers!), office, gas fireplace, spa bath, double garage, swimming pool area and secret rooftop ladder.

Photo / Supplied

The home sits on a waterfront reserve scattered with Norfolk Pines, just a few minutes walk to the golf course, cafe and pub, and only five minutes drive from Tauranga CBD.

The increase in nearby facilities was noted by the current owner who explained, "Not a lot has changed here really in our 18 years, most houses are still here, a few of the older ones have been demolished but the big difference really is the increase in cafes, eateries, shops and the supermarket which are so much closer for us now".

The deadline sale means all offers, whether conditional or unconditional need to be on the table by Friday 29th November.

Watch here:

For more information on the property visit www.cashmores.nz or contact Blair Cashmore 027 471 1519 or Kirsty Cashmore on 027 268 8003.

Advertisement

Cashmores are challenging the status quo in every aspect of real estate and turning the big-branded corporate model on its head. Rather than being stuck in traditional old ways of selling real estate, they're embracing creative solutions, digital, social media and video to provide their vendors with unrivalled exposure for their properties and a more efficient and effective use of their marketing budget.