Stacey Morrison samples her pick of Auckland City's best things to do with her family.

Most 'insta' worthy spot in Auckland

Situated in the Viaduct, Holey Moley is a place full of eye catching, memory-provoking references and sensory overloads. Long gone is the tired and rundown mini golf we used to know and love as kids. Holey Moley takes mini golf into the adult stratosphere with old school references and cocktails that send your mind into a spin. Whether it's a workplace team building session or a first date, this place is the ideal location to let your competitive spirit out. Kids and adults won't know what hit them when they walk through the doors of this place!

Favourite spot for a wine on Waiheke

Just a short ferry ride from Auckland city, Waiheke Island provides some of the best wineries (in my opinion) in the world. My first time at Cable Bay Winery was with a group of 15 people celebrating a birthday, and it did not disappoint. A wine tasting was first, in a cute but quaint intimate room. Getting to taste your favourite wine of the day before sitting down to pair it with something off the luxurious menu. My favourite part of the day was moving from the restaurant on to the front lawn, pulling up a bean bag, whilst taking in some of the best views Auckland has to offer (and I'm not talking about the wine, haha).

Best spot for a night out with mates

If you want to see a rooftop bar done right, then HI SO is the place for you! My first experience of HI SO had me in awe, with its picturesque views and cocktails to match. This place left me feeling a little underdressed, but fancy nonetheless. HI SO is the perfect place to kick off a boujee Hen's night, big anniversary or when you just want a bit of luxury. HI SO will make you feel like you are truly above everyone, because well, you quite literally are. Kick your night off with class and the rest will be history.

Favourite new place in Auckland

Brand spanking new and situated in the recently opened Westfield in Newmarket, Cirque Electriq is ideal for kids and adults who want every single arcade game you can think of at their fingertips. When I first walked through the doors it felt like I was walking into a circus straight from the 1800s. Mix that with amazing cocktails, bowling alley and dodgem cars - yes, dodgem cars, and you have a recipe perfect for any occasion.

Local hidden gem

Want something a little bit different? Then VR VOOM is the place for you! Virtual reality is fast becoming a popular activity to do on a night out, a place to take the kids, or if you just want to try something new. VR VOOM is situated in two locations, one in the heart of Newmarket and the second in Sylvia Park. This place will take you on a virtual ride, pleasing every one of your senses.

Slay zombies, race your mates, watch a VR movie in the time machine, or go full VR experience with No Man's land 9,6 which is the first VR big space in NZ allowing players to physically position and move inside a virtual world!

Favourite unique Auckland experience

You know the old saying,"You've never truly seen Auckland until you've seen it by air and sea"? It's a rather long saying, but it's true! Picking which boat you want to experience Auckland on will be the most difficult part. A yacht, morning cruise, dinner cruise, or speed boat… whatever you pick, I know one thing is for sure – the scenery is going to be serene. But if you really want to step it up a romantic notch, then a scenic flight over everything Auckland has to offer will guarantee you see that rose on the runway (bachelor reference anyone?!). Auckland Seaplanes has everything from a scenic flight package, to a 'Fly and Dine' experience, or if you really wanna' push the plane out, why not lock in the 'Fly and Stay' extravaganza.

Favourite place to eat

I love me some amazing food, it would be my favourite thing to do other than sitting down, and Mekong Baby has some of the best food Auckland has to offer. Located in the trendy and swanky suburb of Ponsonby, Mekong Baby is the Mufasa in these pride lands.

A clever recreation of South-East Asian food, this place is the real deal when it comes to recreating those overseas trip flavours in Aotearoa. I could go on and on about the menu and what I think is best, but it's hard to be disappointed with anything they serve up, including the creative and out there cocktails. But you've twisted my arm so this would be my ultimate order from MB's - kick things off with the Crispy Wok Fried Squid (I could literally drink the dipping sauce on its own), the Smash Fresh Green Papaya salad is unlike any salad I've ever tasted, and if you're feeling hungry, finish off the meal with juicy and flavour packed Madurese Goat Curry, Wok Fried Ramen Noodles and the piece de resistance, the Mekong Baby famous Braised Pork Belly… HELLLLLLO TASTEBUDS! I'm excited just thinking about it.