Whether it's an exclusive new restaurant precinct, a multi-million dollar rebuild of an iconic surf club, an award-winning architecturally designed residential house, or a stunning makeover of an older home, the team at Tasman Aluminium bringing building visions to life.

Tasman Aluminium has been involved in key commercial projects in the region.

Tasman Aluminium provided windows and doors that helped create the new Mount Maunganui Surf Club. It took care of the windows and doors in many of the new restaurants at the popular new Dine precinct at Bayfair, and can also lay claim to the new Salt apartments down the road from Bayfair.

Tasman Aluminium has also worked on many Bay homes including some winning homes at this year's Master Builders Regional House of The Year Awards.

Tasman Aluminium has been manufacturing aluminium windows and doors for Bay of Plenty home owners and builders for more than 40 years. Current owner Nigel Baker has been guiding the company for 30 years, joined by his wife Alison and business partners Phill and Angela Brangwynne. The Brangwynnes moved to Tauranga in 2016 from Warkworth where they owned a sister company for over a decade.

Prior to July 2019, Nigel and Phill were the managers, with Tasman Aluminium being owned by Fairview Metal Industries.

"The company was owned by the parent company but from our experience small to medium businesses always run better when locally owned. We purchased the company from Fairview in July 2019. Having managed the business for many years it has been a very smooth transition," says Nigel.

The partners also decided it made sense to change the name back to Tasman Aluminium, as this is a known and trusted brand in the local market.

Nigel and Phill manage an experienced team of 85, split amongst the office, the factory and the installation teams.



Quality products and service

With their mantra "Exceptional Windows and Doors", what sets Tasman Aluminium apart, as well as its long experience in the market, is the high quality of the product and its functionality, whether the doors or windows are for new residential homes or bespoke commercial buildings.

"Our team have been making and installing windows and doors longer than anyone else in town. We take pride in our quality and the functionality of our product. It is the best available."

The team prides itself on its high level of service and attention to detail, assisting clients in making the best product choices for their particular project.

"We talk one on one with customers at every stage of the process. When you contact Tasman Aluminium you are introduced to one of our sales team. They will help you understand the best products for your needs and budget. We provide a free quote. When a job is accepted, our production team order the materials and make the products. Our delivery team contact you when the joinery is ready and arrange a convenient time for delivery. We also have a dedicated maintenance team to follow up and sort any issues after installation, as soon as possible."

Whether your building project is big or small, you can be assured that the team at Tasman Aluminium will assist you every step of the way. With great service and exceptional windows and doors, the Tasman team will surpass your expectations and produce stunning results.

Contact the team at Tasman Aluminium,

98 Whakakake St, Tauriko, Tauranga 3110,

Ph: 0800 20 10 20.