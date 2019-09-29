Hamilton school seeks Waikato University graduates as mainstay of their teaching force.

Teachers have always had a huge impact on the lives of future Kiwis – a fact Hamilton's Woodstock School understands better than most.

Jenny Mills, Woodstock School Principal, says nearly all of their staff have studied with the University of Waikato at one time or another – because the university equips graduates with the skills they need to hit the ground running.

"We have been particularly impressed with the practical nature of the University of Waikato teaching programme," she says. "Graduates are able to plan effective programmes early on in their first year. They are able to build positive relationships with students and whanau – and they are well versed in dealing with the diverse needs of their students."

Even during practicum training, Ms Mills says students from the University of Waikato do a great job of turning theory into practice in the classroom.

Woodstock School is nothing short of diverse. Students with different backgrounds, ethnicities and learning needs converge on the school every day. Reflective of our culturally dynamic society, Ms Mills says the school's diversity is a strength and is built into its ethos.

"We work hard to support every student to be their own person. Our vision is that every student will leave with the necessary skills to contribute positively in the world around them and to manage their own learning effectively."

"This is a big responsibility for our teachers and Waikato graduates have really stepped up to this challenge. They have the skills themselves; they are all positive role models and they model the school's expectations every day."

Ms Mills says mentoring education students from the University of Waikato is not only rewarding for her and her senior colleagues but also provides real benefits for students.

"The students are seeing enthusiastic, knowledgeable young people working with them, forming great relationships. They are out during break times playing with them. It is great when we have positive role models in school, especially for our tamariki who do not necessarily have this at home."

Ms Mills says there are many qualities they seek in graduate teachers: "Of paramount importance is valuing diversity in its many forms. Having flexibility, empathy, being encouraging, and, of course, having the experience and knowledge to teach effectively."



Woodstock will continue its long history of employing graduates from the University of Waikato, she says: "Not only do graduates from the University of Waikato have the necessary skills to shape our future generations but they also have the maturity and desire to be the best they can for their students every day."

For more information about the education qualifications available at the University of Waikato, visit www.waikato.ac.nz/education