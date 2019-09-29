Sought-after Lynmore Rise development is now under construction.

The first stage of Rotorua's $22 million retirement village, Lynmore Rise, is under construction and soon to be released.

Classic Group, who own and operate Classic Developments and Classic Builders, alongside Owhatiura South 5 performed a site blessing as work commenced on the village showhome last month.

Lynmore Rise, the city's latest retirement complex, is a vibrant new community designed to foster connection and a sense of belonging. The multi-million-dollar development has been years in the making.

Sales executive Susan Podwin says the project is more than just a commercial venture: "Like all good things in life, Lynmore Rise hasn't been rushed. Every element of the development has been carefully considered to ensure it not only meets and honours its promises but also exceeds them."

Lynmore Rise is a partnership based on mutual respect for the culturally significant piece of land the village resides upon. Classic Group has been working alongside Owhatiura South 5 Trustees for a number of years to bring this project to life, with different generations contributing to the development of the land to create opportunities, nurture a connection with Mother Nature and ultimately leave a legacy.

The village will comprise of 64 villas in total and will also include a club house to provide a community hub and social feature point.

Podwin says the village will provide a unique opportunity and lifestyle for the "active retiree" wanting a "lock and leave" haven without sacrificing style and comfort.

"Lynmore's location offers you freedom – to walk to local amenities or go further using public transport. It offers lifestyle – the ability to explore within and beyond Rotorua. It's a city with so much going on, you don't need to stray far but, if travelling is your thing, there's an airport nearby and highways leading to the next adventure."

All dwellings are built by Classic Builders, one of New Zealand's largest builders known for delivering high quality homes.

Activity on site has already generated a significant amount of interest, with strong enquiry growing for the first couple of stages. Lynmore Rise is fast becoming the lifestyle retirement village of choice.