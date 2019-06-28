Three Kings development has young couple feeling like they are living like kings.

Their apartment doesn't feel like an apartment, says Chelsea Dawson and Mitchell Sanson. It feels like a spacious home.

The young couple – the first to move into the Obsidian apartments in Three Kings, Auckland – have now been joined by about 30 others as the second stage of Fletcher Living's development moves from being available to being occupied.



There are just nine apartments to be sold as Obsidian's 59 apartments are filling fast – and so are the tables at the chic Just Like Martha café on the ground floor. Part of the same chain that owns Winona Forever, Major Tom, Rude Boy and Hello Friends + Allies, the recently-opened café is already a local landmark and a proud "local" for Obsidian residents.

But it is the comforts of home that have warmed Chelsea and Mitchell after only five weeks in their new home – one of Obsidian's range of options still available: one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments through two-bedroom, two-bathrooms, ranging in price from $700,000 to $1.03m.

"It's just so easy, so comfortable, so warm and well insulated – and it's so big," says Mitchell. Chelsea chimes in: "Everyone who comes here, walks through the door and says, 'Wow, this is massive'."

Theirs is the 96 sq m two-bedrooms and two bathrooms version and both are quick to point a feature for which Obsidian is already gaining a good reputation – clever use of space.

There are two interior design versions — classic and contemporary — featuring natural hues in different shades. Features include Caesarstone benchtops in the kitchens, Fisher & Paykel appliances a heat pump and fully tiled bathrooms with underfloor heating.

Ceiling heights in the living rooms and bedrooms is 2.6m and even the one-bedroom apartments have been designed to make the maximum use of space with the living rooms, for example, having cleverly-designed alcoves for a desk and study area. The apartments vary in size from 64 sq m to 135 sq m.

Their balcony gives Chelsea and Mitchell another huge boost when it comes to a feeling of space.

"It's19 sq m but it feels way bigger than that – it's a real feature. We have already got a barbecue, a 6-person bar leaner and chairs, a lemon tree and we are working on a herb garden – and there's still heaps of space."

The tall bar leaner and chairs gives the couple and their guests the ability to look over the balcony wall to take in the view over Three Kings.

"We are so lucky, we have great views," says Chelsea. "We are in a corner apartment so we pretty much have three sides and a variety of views. We get the sun in the morning in the kitchen and living rooms and in the bedrooms later in the day."

As with any property purchase, community facilities and transport/commuting are significant considerations. Three Kings scores highly on both counts. Three Kings Primary, Mt Roskill Intermediate and Mt Roskill Grammar are all close by as are Marcellin College and Mt Albert Grammar. The Big King reserve provides green space while a supermarket, library, gym and medical centre can all be found in nearby Three Kings centre.

With Just Like Martha (named after the famed Martha Stewart) on the ground floor and open from early til 4pm, the couple and all Obsidian residents will never lack for great coffee and a brunch venue. The café also forms part of Chelsea and Mitchell's view – they can see the courtyard from their balcony.

As for commuting, Mitchell leaves early for his work in Penrose and says it is a 9-minute drive. Chelsea works at offices in Mt Wellington and the CBD and says it is about a 20-minute drive at peak hours for both – though, at 6km out of the CBD, it is much quicker at non-peak times. There is also plenty of public transport available nearby.

Those easy distances to the CBD, the quick skip to the motorway to the airport, good community facilities and a handy central position stamps Three Kings as a good investment bet as well.

Obsidian is the second stage of Fletcher Living's project there, with the neighbouring Onyx apartment complex and Kimiora terrace homes the first to be built and sold within the development. The third stage is slated for development later at the old quarry site near Big King – with Three Kings' sole remaining extinct volcano a big view focus from Obsidian.

"We're so lucky," says Chelsea. "Obsidian doesn't feel like it is inner city living to us – it doesn't even feel like an apartment."

For more information on Fletcher Living's Obsidian apartments: www.fletcherliving.co.nz/developments/auckland/three-kings/