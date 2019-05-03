New Samsung Galaxy A range fits your pocket - figuratively and literally - with great features.

Not so long ago, you would have needed deep pockets - physically and financially - to carry around a phone like those available now.

But the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A range of smartphones has made what was near-impossible even five years ago within easy reach, on both counts.

Back in 2014, a phone with the capacity of what is out now would have been huge and the screen very small, says Todd Selwyn, Samsung New Zealand head of mobile product.

"Five years ago we got excited about a five-inch screen - but the phone would not have fitted in your pocket. The new Galaxy A is a small phone with a huge screen - 6.4 inches - and very bright. It gives a much richer experience."

The camera capacity, battery and security functions are also significantly enhanced.

That's particularly important when you consider the increasing role the smart phone plays in our everyday lives. It's no longer just a device to make phone calls.

To illustrate, Todd talks about a trip he took to the airport recently: "I used my phone to book an Uber, then it served as my boarding pass and, while I was waiting for my plane I checked my banking, read the news and used it to pay for some shopping."

People now expect those sort of functions, plus those that enable gaming and watching the latest films as a matter of course, says Todd. The whole experience is bigger and brighter, literally.

"People are consuming a lot more video and the bigger and brighter screen makes it a richer experience. You want a device that gives you the freedom to share life live, and the Galaxy A does just that."

How do they do it? Take a look at the screen: the bezel is barely there. The maxed-out immersive display gives the sharpest details. It's more than a matter of simply watching: whether you're into games, sharing your latest photos or just kicking back to watch some movies, the Super AMOLED screen makes all your media come to life.

The Galaxy A ultra-wide camera captures more than the human eye can. It gives a wide range and depth to portray the world around you, resulting in photography approaching semi-professional levels. No matter whether you're shooting up close or super wide, you'll be producing picture-perfect images that are the envy of your friends.

Product availability and colours may vary.

The fact the camera is integrated into Instagram feeds adds appeal and reduces time and complexity too.

Forget any fear of missing out because your phone is out of power. The bigger battery lasts all day long, so no worries about not being on top of your game. Even if it does run low, there's a fast-charging capacity. This means staying live and staying connected for longer - which is paramount now our phones are a primary device we all use all day, says Todd.

As well, there are the additional security features. Whether you access your phone by fingerprint, pin or pattern, it's all secure. Your secrets and details are safe, thanks to Samsung Knox, which protects your privacy and makes your phone unhackable.

The beauty of the Samsung Galaxy A goes way beyond its gorgeous good looks. It offers star-studded flagship features at affordable prices, says Todd.

"The new Galaxy A offers a diverse portfolio of powerful devices that will have mass appeal, meaning there's a device for everyone and their budget. This is a truly immersive experience."

You also don't have to dig deep, in your clothes or wallet, to call one your own.