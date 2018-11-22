People’s choice bach of the year winner brings national acclaim for another Taranaki boy.

Most Kiwis know of Beauden Barrett, All Black superstar. Now another Taranaki man has joined him in the national spotlight.

And, it turns out, they have something of a shared past. They're both 27, both were born and bred in Taranaki and played in the backline together for years in schoolboy rugby in the province.

Until now that has been pretty much it. Apart from an occasional game of golf together when Barrett is back in town their paths rarely cross these days; Watt settling into a life successfully selling real estate and watching on as Barrett continues his stellar rugby career.

But from this week Watt, like his famous former teammate, can boast a share of national acclaim. He and his fiancée Greer Garner own Fox Cottage in Opunake#, which has been named as the winner of the Bookabach People's Choice Bach of the Year Award. Well known for its idyllic setting – and a unique outdoor wood-fired bath - it also received a silver award for hospitality.

Advertisement

"We're absolutely wrapped," says Watt. "The win hasn't quite sunk in yet but already we've had a number of bookings as a result; in fact we've had four in the last couple of hours."

The couple only bought the cottage last December: "My mum told us it was on the market and when we went to see the property we fell in love with it. We put in an offer and 10 days later it was ours; it was the opportunity of a lifetime.

"It is a quirky little bach which sits about 500m from the beach," Watt says. "Opunake (about a 40 minute drive south of New Plymouth) is a great town with two beautiful beaches, amazing surfing spots, good swimming and boating."

Watt is a proud Taranaki man. "I did go to university in Hamilton (he studied sport and marketing), but I soon came back," he says.

Part of his Taranaki pride is in watching the Barrett brothers (Beauden, Scott and Jordie) making their mark in the All Blacks. For years he played at second five outside Beauden in a combined team of players from Oaonui and Pungarehu schools in the McLeod Shield competition.

Watt says Fox Cottage was already an award-winning bach when they took ownership, being honoured with bronze for best hospitality in the 2016 Bookabach Bach of the Year awards.

Built in 1910 for the local postmaster of the time, Watt says the cottage has a lot of history and character attached to it: "The original fireplace and flooring is still there but the floor area has been added to over the years.

"We don't know much about the postmaster who first lived here but we intend to do some research to see if we can find his name."

Watt says he and Garner, who works in marketing, ultimately plan to keep the cottage as a holiday home for themselves when, in the years ahead, they hope to be raising a family. In the meantime they are busy renovating their home in New Plymouth and are happy to keep Fox Cottage listed on Bookabach.

Garner says although owning a cottage was not in their plans, when they saw it they couldn't resist. "We love older houses and we just liked the feel of it."



Bookabach general manager Peter Miles says it's great to see the humble bach come out tops: "Thomas and Greer have really put their stamp on this property, while retaining that classic Kiwi bach feel."

One of the judges, TV personality Laura McGoldrick says while the owners are all about giving guests first class hospitality, it was all the little extras that made Fox Cottage stand out.

The Bookabach listing for Fox Cottage describes it as a place to unwind, listen to the nearby stream, read a book in the sun or stroll to the nearby township and beaches.

Described as "very special, quirky, quaint and a classic Kiwi bach", it sits in a tranquil setting on what used to be the typical quarter acre section. Surrounded by native bush and birdlife it features natural timbers, New Zealand art, quality furnishings and linen to create a relaxed and warm decor.

At the front of the section there is a grassy area for games, while a deck off the master bedroom gives distant views of Mt Taranaki. Out the back is a private entertaining area, outdoor table and umbrella, BBQ, deck chairs, two bikes and kids body boards – while a vegetable and herb garden is there for guests to help themselves to.

A fully equipped kitchen has a coffee machine while other mod-cons include unlimited wifi, a new Apple TV, freeview and DVD player.

Other features Bookabach have highlighted include:

• A huge yard out front to play a game of cricket, or for the kids to run around and play chase.

• Antique furniture with a comfortable yet not too aged feel, are replicas of years past.

• A welcoming kitchen to cook as little or as much as you wish.

• The bedrooms are comfortable and cosy and have the added addition of the French doors to bring the outside indoors. They give the feeling that you have stepped away from the hustle and bustle of life and found a sanctuary to read a book and just, disconnect.

• Books are placed throughout the cottage to a read or flick through while having a cup of tea or a glass of wine

• The deck chairs on the lawn are the perfect spot to view the family cricket game, the sunset or just take in the sunshine over the summer months.

* To see a list of 2018 winners go to: https://bachoftheyear.co.nz/