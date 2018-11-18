Feelings of isolation and loneliness are very common especially for many parents. Whether it is your first baby, second or third, after the excitement of a new arrival the reality of sleepless nights and just getting to know your baby can be overwhelming.

For Kogi, having her second child in a new city and new country was even more daunting. Not knowing anyone in her community meant she felt isolated. All of her family and friends were back in Hong Kong and her husband had just started a new job.

That's when she found out about her local Plunket playgroup. "I didn't have any connections here, so when I found the Chinese Playgroup it was really, really good for me," says Kogi.

Playgroups and parent support groups offered by Plunket provide a vital lifeline for all families, helping parents and caregivers to learn new skills and connect with others in their community as they navigate through their parenting journey.

"It's like a place we can share with other mothers and the babies and children can play together."

"It is important for parents and families to feel like they belong in their community. Being able to share experiences with others has positive outcomes for their and their children's health and wellbeing," says Louise Perese, one of Plunket's Community Service Coordinators based in Rotorua.

"It can be difficult to see the light at the end of the tunnel when you have been up all night with your baby. But connecting and being able to talk about it with others who are experiencing the same thing shows families they are not alone."

Kogi is now the playgroup coordinator for her local Chinese playgroup and helping to connect and support other families in the community.

With the increase in online social networks, parents can sometimes feel the pressure to have everything under control. Kogi encourages parents and caregivers to come along to the groups as it helps provide new experiences for their children as well as establishing new friendships.

"We couldn't do what we do without the support we receive from volunteers like Kogi in the community and from people who help fund the services we provide. What I love the most is that we are led by our local community and we strive to ensure what we do makes the biggest difference to tamariki and whānau. It's all about helping New Zealand families to thrive."

Plunket's Community Services rely on your support www.plunket.org.nz/gift