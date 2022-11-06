New ways to keep staff becoming common

Tania Outram, human resources and payroll specialist from Target Accounting. Image / Supplied

Target Accounting: new incentives to retain employees are growing.

Would you like a job where breakfast and lunch are provided, free of charge, twice a week? How does one mental health day a month sound?

In our period of extreme staff shortages, such incentives are becoming more common as employers try to attract, and retain, staff.

That's the view of multi-faceted Target accounting, the Otago-based business which occupies a unique space involving accounting, human resources, payroll needs and more – and are ideally placed to see the changes taking effect in our employment sectors.

Tania Outram, human resources and payroll specialist from Target Accounting, says that while incentives like these have become quite common in large companies, smaller companies are starting to follow suit. Such measures are also good for bringing staff back to the office post-Covid.

"Some of our network is bringing in free morning teas or breakfasts, for example. It's really good socially for people to work in a space with others. You are more likely to come up with good ideas if you are in the same room as your workmates."

Target Accounting has been providing accountancy services for two decades. Targeting the SME sector, they are unique in that they offer more than just accounting; they also look after human resources and payroll, and have a large network of professionals who can also help with recruitment, IT and more.

They work with clients around the Otago region and further afield. "We can work with anyone, really," says Outram.

The local economy has been a mixed bag post-Covid, she says. Some businesses have weathered the storm, but others are doing it tough.

"And I don't think we have seen the worst of it yet," she says: "At the moment people are busy, but when things stop for a bit over Christmas, it may be a bit of a struggle."

Target can help navigate these stormy seas. But it pays to seek help before things get out of hand.

Tania Outram and her team from Target Accounting. Image / Supplied

"Ideally, we want to hear when people are starting to struggle. We can help with staffing decisions, restructuring, and helping businesses operate differently so they can keep their businesses alive."

"Everyone has different requirements," she says. "And if we can't help them with something, we can utilise our networks and find someone who can."

Many Target Accounting clients are small operators, so the human resources offering provided by the firm can be invaluable. Outram says it's incredibly important for people growing a business and hiring new staff to be aware of the legal obligations around pay, leave and stats days.

"Businesses are watched very closely by the powers that be," she says. "If a company comes to the attention of the Department of Labour, there may be an audit process and any breaches can be expensive to remedy."

She says they have had clients come to them with employment issues after the fact. These breaches are usually related to a lack of knowledge around the laws.

"People usually don't realise they have done anything wrong. That's why it's so important to seek the help of a firm like ours if you are expanding and hiring any staff for the first time."

The firm offers a range of payment options, including weekly, monthly, and annual payments, depending on your needs. They can also provide just payroll solutions for those who want to outsource this work, or can upskill existing staff around payroll software so they can manage it themselves.

In a nutshell, they are more than just an accounting firm. "We do all sorts of work ourselves, and we can point people in the right direction for anything we can't do."

If you have accounting, payroll or HR needs, visit the website www.targ.co.nz for more information.