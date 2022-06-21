New Swysh role for All Blacks duo

Legendary former All Blacks Christian Cullen is also part of the Swysh "family"

Kiwi sports stars get 'personal' with their fans.

All Blacks stars Aaron Smith and Beauden Barrett have dazzled fans on the field for many years - now they are working their magic off-field too.

The halfback and first five-eighth are the spark behind many great All Black moments since the pair first donned the black jersey in 2012, now they are among hundreds of Kiwi sports stars recording personalised video messages booked by their fans.

The messages - which celebrate many different occasions from birthdays, to good luck messages, motivation, marriage proposals, training tips, and almost everything in between - are recorded through personalised video platform Swysh.

A minimum of 20 per cent from each video purchased from a sports star is donated to local children's charities, the Graeme Dingle Foundation and UpsideDowns. In the last two years Swysh has donated over $500,000 to children's charities in New Zealand and Australia.

It is this charitable impact which Smith says was a driving force behind his decision to join Swysh. "It's a huge part of it for me and I'm sure that's why so many athletes have jumped on Swysh," he says.

"It's an awesome platform that allows us to engage with fans from anywhere in the world. At games we don't always get the chance to meet people or have one-on-one chats, so Swysh is an easy and different way for us to engage with fans anywhere, anytime."

Smith and Barrett's teammates Sam Cane and Anton Lienert-Brown, along with legendary former All Blacks Christian Cullen, Kieran Read and John Kirwan are also part of the Swysh "family" as are Olympic sevens gold medallist Ruby Tui and Black Ferns star Portia Woodman.

Aaron Smith, part of Swysh "family".

Smith says birthday shoutouts are really common fan requests, but he's also seen requests for messages of support and motivation which are really meaningful to him.

"I know Father's Day is the biggest occasion on Swysh each year, so I'm looking forward to September already. It's so nice to play a small role in someone's special day and Swysh allows me to do that."

Christian Cullen, an All Black in the 1990s and early 2000s whose breathtaking runs from fullback are the stuff of legends, echoed Smith's comments.

"Swysh is such a great platform for retired athletes to stay connected with the fans. I love how they still recall specific highlights from twenty years ago and it's always nice to share some stories with them and have a bit of a laugh," he says. "I'm sure my requests come from people a little older than the current superstars."

Swysh Country Manager, Hayley Gillespie, has seen first-hand the power and shareability of personalised video messages.

"Swysh is a twist on a 'meet and greet' and can be treasured forever by sport fans. In just a few clicks, we can give any fan personalised access to the biggest sporting names in the country, which is something that's never been done before," she says.

"The Swysh team love seeing the reactions of people who have been surprised with a Swysh video – usually there's screams, or tears!

"We are so proud to be able to work with incredible athletes like Aaron Smith and Christian Cullen to deliver personalised video messages to Kiwis every day," Gillespie says.

"The best part is knowing that young kids that need help in New Zealand are also benefitting. Swysh messages make everyone smile – it really is a gift that keeps on giving."

Swysh personalised video messages can be purchased from heyswysh.com. A minimum of 20 per cent from every video ordered is split between charities UpsideDowns, which provides speech therapy for children with Down Syndrome, and the Graeme Dingle Foundation's youth development programme, Project K.

Find all your favourite Kiwi sports stars on Swysh.