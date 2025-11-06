Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Specsavers

Specsavers

Eye health warning for busy Kiwis


Why a common vision problem could be increasingly going unnoticed.

Eyesight problems may be being masked because of a growing reliance by New Zealanders on audio for things like reading maps and books, an experienced optometrist has warned.

Michael Croft, Optometrist Director at Specsavers in Ashburton, says new research conducted

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save