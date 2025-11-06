Eye health warning for busy Kiwis

Why a common vision problem could be increasingly going unnoticed.

Eyesight problems may be being masked because of a growing reliance by New Zealanders on audio for things like reading maps and books, an experienced optometrist has warned.

Michael Croft, Optometrist Director at Specsavers in Ashburton, says new research conducted by Specsavers shows there has been an increase in the use of audio assistance devices, especially among the middle-aged.

“This has been the general trend over the past few years as audiobooks and audio navigation have grown in popularity, but for some, this could mean common symptoms of eye problems are going unnoticed,” he says.

“By using audio tools like Google Maps, people bypass the need to read a map. As a result, they might not notice that they’re squinting more or adjusting their head position to see better, both of which are common signs of potential eye problems.”

Croft says these signs are symptomatic of an eye condition called presbyopia which develops as people age. It affects virtually everyone at some stage of their life.

“It usually starts to occur for people in their 40s and 50s but can begin as early as 35,” he says. “Typically, it involves not being able to see text up close on a phone screen, book or laptop, meaning people have to hold them at arm’s length to see clearly. It can also impact driving as it can be hard to see the dashboard.”

Croft says reliance on voice or audio should prompt people to book an eye test – Specsavers recommends everyone over 18 do so every two years – to check on their vision and to assess overall eye health.

“It’s important to get eyes tested before symptoms arise, because deteriorating vision can be frustrating and affect quality of life. You can struggle through for a while but conditions such as presbyopia get worse as people age.

“I’ve definitely had more people presenting in clinic with eye issues – I’ve even had some who have stopped reading because of eye problems – and it could be it has been masked in some people because of their reliance on audio-based tools.”

Croft says the Specsavers research revealed that 35% regularly listen to audiobooks over reading and 27% dictate messages instead of typing.

These figures come from a nationwide survey conducted online for Specsavers New Zealand by international internet-based market research and data analytics firm YouGov between May 8 and 13. It comprised a nationally representative sample of over 500 New Zealanders aged 35 to 50.

Other research paints a similar picture. In Read NZ’s 2025 National Reading Survey, 43% of respondents who said they read a book in the last year did so with an audiobook.

Croft says while frequency of screen use does not cause presbyopia, it does amplify the symptoms, because it means people spend more time focusing up close.

“People may notice their eyes becoming tired, especially towards the end of the day, blurring of vision and the onset of headaches.”

He says the Specsavers research also revealed a number of short-term coping strategies people turn to: “Increasing the font size on screens to see better (38%), using torches to see more clearly (36%) or borrowing someone else’s glasses (13%) – these are all signs of presbyopia.”

Croft says presbyopia is a normal part of ageing and is easy to treat if people have regular eye tests. Specsavers conducts advanced 3D eye scans called OCT (optical coherence tomography) as part of every standard eye test, which help optometrists to detect eye conditions earlier.

“An eye health check is more than a simple vision check to determine whether you may need glasses; it is an important health check that can identify underlying eye conditions or potential signs of other general health conditions.”

Croft recommends prescription glasses over acquiring what he calls “ready reader” glasses bought off the shelf because one solution does not necessarily fit all.

“They are not tailored to that particular person whereas our testing and technology will result in the best solution for each individual person.”

He also advises people not to wait until their next eye appointment if sight problems are being experienced in between tests, such as sudden vision loss or deterioration. In these cases, he recommends seeking immediate professional advice.

