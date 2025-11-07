Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Sponsored by Te Kowhai Airpark

Homes built for those who fly


NZ’s first residential airpark offers a one-of-a-kind lifestyle.

Imagine waking up in your brand new home, making yourself a cuppa, then being airborne a few minutes later.

Getting to your plane would be a breeze – it’s just down the hall, next to your car in your garage. There’s no

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save