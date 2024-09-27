Much to do in paradise: exploring a new side of Fiji

South Sea Sailing

From exhilarating river safaris to world-class dining, Fiji offers more than you’d expect.

Fiji is often imagined as a destination of white-sand beaches and endless relaxation, but there’s much more to experience beyond the resorts. Whether you’re seeking adrenaline-fuelled adventures, cultural immersion or luxurious relaxation, Fiji’s 333 islands have something to offer every type of traveller. Here’s a guide to some of the experiences that will make your next Fiji holiday truly unforgettable, as experienced by Coast radio star Sam Wallace and two radio competition winners.

For those looking to go beyond the confines of the resort, the Sigatoka River Safari is an immersive adventure that takes you into the very heart of Fijian culture. You’ll speed through the twists and turns of the Sigatoka River on a jetboat, operated by local guides who have a deep love for the Fijian way of life. The thrilling journey, complete with 360-degree spins, is a delight in itself, but the real magic happens when you arrive at a traditional Fijian village.

Here, you’re welcomed with open arms, a kava ceremony and the warm hospitality that Fiji is renowned for. The villagers share their simple but peaceful way of life, and you’ll be immersed in their culture and traditions. Sam described it as “the perfect experience” – exhilarating and culturally enriching. He was especially touched by how much the ceremony meant to both the tourists and the villagers - a beautiful exchange of respect and tradition.

Fijian culture is also deeply rooted in dance, storytelling and tradition – and there’s no better way to experience this than with a visit to Vou Hub. The Fiji Untold show is a captivating blend of Fijian myths and legends brought to life through dynamic performances. The dancers, who are also scholars of traditional Fijian culture, transport the audience into the heart of Fiji’s history. Sam was taken aback by the passion and skill of the performers. “We didn’t know what to expect and we were surprised the whole way along,” says Sam. The energy and emotion of the show is uniquely Fijian but the performances, he says, are “world class”.

For lovers of the ocean, a day on the water with South Sea Sailing’s Sabre is a must. This unforgettable catamaran trip will take you through the crystalline waters surrounding the Mamanuca Islands, offering a front-row seat to some of the best snorkelling spots in the Pacific. You’ll swim with vibrant fish and explore coral gardens teeming with life. The highlight of the trip is stopping at a secluded sandbar, where you can relax with a drink in hand and feel the world melt away. “We snorkelled over some of the best coral reefs I’ve seen and then relaxed on the sand bar drinking Fiji gold and pinot gris in the bluest water imaginable,” says Sam. “It’s the type of thing you see in a brochure and think it’s unattainable. But we lived it, and it was perfect.”

Fiji’s culinary scene is another hidden gem waiting to be discovered. Many resorts have elevated their dining experiences to offer world-class cuisine, with a focus on fresh, local ingredients. One of the standout experiences is at the Fish Bar restaurant at Marriott Fiji Resort Momi Bay, where a salt-matching menu brings out the best in each dish. “We sat there and enjoyed our meal looking across the ocean at a perfect sunset,” says Sam. “If you’ve dreamt of an overwater bungalow this is the spot.”

For a more laid-back but equally memorable experience, Vasaqa restaurant’s Fijian dining at Wailoaloa Bay serves up authentic Fijian flavours, including the must-try kokoda, a coconut-marinated fish dish that sings of island vibes. Sam was especially impressed by the atmosphere at Vasaqa. “There was a live band, incredible smoked meats, and the best kokoda I’ve ever had.”

No trip to Fiji is complete without a bit of indulgence, and the traditional Fijian Bobo massage is a favourite for many visitors. At the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, you can enjoy this signature treatment surrounded by lush gardens and soothing ocean breezes. The Bobo massage uses local techniques and oils to melt away stress, leaving you feeling completely rejuvenated, which Sam described as “as good as massages get”.

He was completely taken with the peacefulness of the surrounds. “The InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa is breath-taking. If you want complete relaxation this is your spot … you really do feel at peace.”

Fiji offers so much more than what’s seen from the comfort of a resort. Its rich cultural traditions, adventures in nature and pampering experiences mean nobody is left wanting, from families seeking a fun holiday to couples in search of a romantic escape. Sam Wallace’s recent trip gave him a glimpse into this diversity, and his advice to fellow travellers is simple:

“Fiji has more to offer than you think. So, when you plan your trip look a bit further and find some of the things that Fiji has to offer. Denarau Island is great and convenient. But there is certainly more further afield.” Whether it’s sailing the seas, exploring Fijian villages, or indulging in world-class dining, Fiji is a destination that surprises and delights – and all a short flight away.

