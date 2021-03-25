Making memories: Family fun time

Abel Tasman National Park, Nelson. Photo / Getty Images.

A holiday of a lifetime awaits in our own backyard with package deals that mean all the fun without the fuss.

New Zealand has adventures seemingly around every corner. And the best part? It's accessible to all. At the click of a button you could be embarking on a trip that the whole family will be talking about for years to come.

Choose from package deals that make light work of planning, offer amazing value and include out of the-box experiences that take the usual family vacation to the next level. Here's a handful to get you inspired…

Lake Mapourika New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

1. KAYAKING KIWIS GLACIER COMBO

The South Island's Franz Josef is an area of breathtaking beauty. On a Kayaking Kiwis Glacier Combo, you can take in stunning Lake Mapourika with a morning of family kayaking, exploring a kiwi conservation area with expert guide in tow. Get even closer to this enigmatic bird at the West Coast Wildlife Centre, which houses the rarest of the five species of kiwi, the rowi. Rest will come easy for two included nights at a secluded off site private home from the Rainforest Retreat and there's also a $50 voucher for Monsoon Bar & Restaurant to put towards a family dinner out.

Family package price: From $590 per family (2 adults & 2 children, up to 14yrs).

Hanmer Springs. Image / Supplied.

2. HANMER SPRINGS FAMILY BUNDLE

The Canterbury resort town of Hanmer Springs offers up some incredible mountainous beauty, plus the opportunity to soak the worries of the world away in the natural mineral waters of Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools. On a family bundle deal you'll have entry to those warming waters, plus two nights at Hanmer Springs TOP10, and a thrilling jet boat ride thrown in to get the heart pumping.

Family package price: From $338 per family (2 adults & 2 children) for two nights.

3. ABEL TASMAN ADVENTURE PACKAGE

Split Apple Rock is the resident "rockstar" of Abel Tasman National Park. On an Abel Tasman Adventure Package, you and the family can kayak out to see this geological wonder, gliding on crystal waters and taking in the sights of nesting seabirds, caves and golden sand beaches. Your accommodation for two nights will be in a two-bedroom self-contained chalet with ocean views. But if you can drag yourself away from it, the kids are also invited to partake of a pony ride across the accommodation's farm.

Family package price: From $920 per family (2 adults & 2 children — ages 4-12).

Hawkes Bay bike trails. Photo / Getty Images.

4. FAMILY CYCLE BAYCATION

Cycling is a fantastic family activity and also happens to be one of the best ways to slow down and savour Hawke's Bay. Tākaro Trails Cycle Tours is offering a great family getaway exploring the Bay's flat off-road cycle trails. The package includes two days of self-guided tours with all the gear, maps and full support on the trails, which take in Napier City and the ever-popular Puketapu Loop. You'll also have family passes for Par 2 Golf and the National Aquarium of New Zealand for more family fun and two night's accommodation at one of four hotels is included. Complimentary airport shuttle also available.

Family package price: From $1300 per family (2 adults & 2 children).

Skyline Gondola Cableway in Rotorua. Photo / Getty Images.

5. ROTORUA OVERNIGHT ACTIVITY PACKAGE

Get ready for some serious family fun in the action-packed city of Rotorua. For the adrenaline portion of a one-night stay on a Rotorua Overnight Activity Package, you'll be exploring the forest, on a multi-award-winning Original Canopy Tour, via ziplines, swing bridges, tree platforms and more. A gondola ride at Mount Ngongotaha will afford spectacular views before you enjoy two epic luge rides. The fun continues with a two-ride deal at Zorb Rotorua, where you'll slip, slide and laugh your way down two tracks. Then complete your stay with a hot pool experience in a cedar hot tub in a native forest setting and an overnight at Aura accommodation (breakfast included).

Family package price: From $1049 per family (2 adults & 2 children).

