Making a splash: top deals for a cool summer

Kaikoura Kayaks. Image / Supplied.

Aotearoa's magical oceans, rivers and lakes are a haven for staying cool while having hot new adventures over the summer months.

For many Kiwis, days at the beach are de rigueur come summertime – but if you want to really up the ante on the fun factor this season, there are a multitude of ways to get on, in or under the water, where you can experience the joys of water-based activities in some truly spectacular settings. There are so many ways to soak up summer while creating new memories around the water that will make a splash with the whole family. Here's a few exciting deals to get your feet wet…

Milford Sound Coach & Cruise day trips- Southern Discoveries. Image / Supplied.

Milford Sound Coach & Cruise Day Trip

Let Southern Discoveries take you on an unforgettable guided coach and cruise day trip experience, which will bring you up close to Lake Wakatipu, Lake Te Anau and the awe-inspiring scenic sights along the Milford Sound, where you can experience waterfalls and wildlife in style.

Save $70. Day Trip from $79.

Visit southerndiscoveries.co.nz.

Taupō Sailing Adventures Morning Escape

Take a refreshing dip in the crystal-clear waters of Lake Taupō as part of a scenic sailing trip aboard a comfortable yacht. You'll cruise to the extraordinary contemporary Māori Rock Carvings while experienced skippers share their knowledge of the history of the lake. Take part by hoisting the sails or trying your hand at the wheel, or simply soak up the scenery, refreshments at the ready.

Family deal from $120. Use NEW2020 promo code to get a 15% discount.

Visit tauposailingadventures.co.nz.

Franz Josef Wilderness Tours Luxury Cruise and Soak

Like a little indulgence with your water-fuelled adventures? Franz Josef's Luxury Cruise and Soak package will have you relaxing in style with two nights at the Rainforest Retreat's secluded Rainforest Tree Lodge. The package includes a morning cruise out on stunning Lake Mapourika, complete with hot coffee on board, then finish the day with a Waiho Hot Tubs private spa session.

From $489 for two people.

Visit packages at franzjoseftours.co.nz.

Rotorua Duck Tours City and Lakes Family Deal

Like a duck to water… literally. Experience the thrill of riding in New Zealand's only genuine operating WW2 amphibious landing craft. Visit three of Rotorua's most stunning lakes, with an exciting splashdown on two of them, and discover Rotorua's iconic buildings and geothermal landscape aboard a truly unique vessel.

$195 for two adults and two children.

Visit rotoruaducktours.co.nz.

Rotorua Duck Tours. Image / Supplied.

Kaikōura Kayaks Wildlife Kayak Tour

Get amongst the incredible marine life of Kaikōura on a kayak tour with breath-taking views of sheer cliff faces, craggy rocks and mountain ranges, with a 100 per cent chance to spot seals splashing about. If you're lucky you may also spot dusky dolphins and blue penguins too, all while having fun out on the water.

Widlife Tours from $130 per adult. Get $20 off using promo code "Summerfun".

Visit kaikourakayaks.nz.

Rapids Jet Taupo. Image / Supplied.

Rapids Jet Family Special

Thrills galore await the whole family on a Taupō Rapids Jet Whitewater ride of a lifetime, with the wind in your hair and a squeal of laughter with every adrenaline-inducing turn.

Better yet, the family deal will save you more than $100 – $333 for two adults and two kids, or just $408 for two adults and three kids.

Visit rapidsjet.com.

Katoa Lake Rotorua Summer Lake Rotoiti Hot Pools Saturday Soak Special

Travel at high speed across scenic Lake Rotorua and through the Ōhau Channel, then onto Lake Rotoiti where you can take a peaceful soak in the geothermal hot springs for a bliss-inducing hour.

This hidden gem is only accessible by water and at the weekly special rate at 1pm on Saturday, it's all yours from $145.

Visit specials at katoalakerotorua.co.nz.

Barefoot Sailing Adventures Lagoon Bay Cruise

Take in the loveliness of the Bay of Islands aboard a four-hour cruise to the iconic "Twin Lagoon Bay" under sail, before anchoring on the shores of Motuarohia Island. After a beach picnic and an exploration of the lagoons, walk to the most picturesque view point in the whole of the Bay of Islands, before returning for a swim at the beach.

Use the promo code "SUMMER10" and save $10. Picnic lunch and drink included.

Visit barefootsailing.co.nz

Dive Zone Whitianga. Image / Supplied.

Dive Zone Whitianga Dive Trip Concession

Whether you're new to diving or experienced, Dive Zone Whitianga has you covered. With support from the expert team, you can revel in exploring fantastic dive sites from Mercury to Aldermen Islands and the coastline and islands of the greater Mercury Bay and Te Whanganui A Hei Marine Reserve (Cathedral Cove), all on purpose-built dive boats.

Five dive concession for $800 (save $300).

Visit shop at divezonewhitianga.co.nz

Explore Group - Tikapa Moana Whale & Dolphin Cruise

Leave the bustle of central Auckland behind aboard a comfortable cruise vessel and get set to spot marine wildlife, including whales, dolphins, penguins and birdlife, in their natural habitat. The 4.5-hour cruise includes fascinating tales of the Māori history of land, sea and Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki, the original inhabitants of Tāmaki Makaurau.

Book using promo code TNZSUMMERA and save 25% - valid to 22 March 2022.

Visit exploregroup.co.nz

For more inspiration around how to make the most of this summer, go to newzealand.com/nz.