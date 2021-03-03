Make a splash with a G.H. Mumm delivery this America's Cup

Image / Supplied.

The Official Champagne Partner of the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada is delivering to you on race days – cheers to that!

In a sea of stylish boats and stylish people, impression-making is a large, if near-impossible, task. For G.H. Mumm, though, it is as easy as offering its most luxury on-water service to date: Champagne delivery via jet skis.

Image / Supplied.

For anyone planning to take to the waters of Auckland's Hauraki Gulf to watch the final races of the 36th America's Cup presented by Prada unfold, this delivery tour de force from the event's Official Champagne Partner is soon to be available directly to boats on race days until the last, much-anticipated foiling showdown between Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli Team.

The Mumm on-water delivery service will take place on each official day of racing, and is available from Bottleshop.rnzys.org.nz.

Simply pre-order a bottle (the celebratory nature of Champagne-popping pairs well with international sporting events and merrymaking) of your choosing — there's an array of packages and Champagnes available, including the limited-edition 36th America's Cup Mumm Grand Cordon cuvée, complete with a delightfully indented red sash; Mumm Cordon Rouge NV Jeroboam, a combination of pinot noir, meunier and chardonnay; and the lively, fruity Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé — and await your high-powered watercraft.

Image / Supplied.

The bottles come chilled, with an exclusive reusable dry bag (how chic!) and fittingly red Mumm flutes as the perfect post-match mementos, and can be delivered between 1pm and 3pm on-water.

Prefer to have your tipples delivered dockside? Select the marina delivery option and have them conveniently arrive by way of Mumm's very own boat between 11am and 1pm — it's a great early option if you're making a necessary pit-stop to get a slice of the waterfront action.

Run in partnership with New Zealand's oldest yacht club, the Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron, this custom service is an extension of Mumm's summer fixture, the Mumm Yacht Club, a pop-up full-service bar perched in the Viaduct Basin in the heart of the dedicated America's Cup Race Village.

Find a sun-drenched outdoor area and an assortment of delicious fare (think freshly shucked oysters, market fish sashimi, and truffle fries with parmesan) while you're at the club this racing season, and sip on seaworthy Champagne on and off the water.

Order your Mumm delivery now, only from Bottleshop.rnzys.org.nz.