Made to share: family adventures

Larnach castle, Dunedin. Photo / Getty Images.

Experiencing something fresh and fun with your whānau, whether an outing or an extended break, is a wonderful way to create memories as a family unit.

The importance of family holidays has never been more poignant. The shared experience of doing something new with your "team" can be a powerful and meaningful bonding time where the worries of recent times can be set to the side, while you and the kids have fun together.

Luckily, in this amazing country of ours, you're never that far away from something exciting to do – whether you want to jump in the car for a day trip or go further afield for some out-of-the-ordinary encounters, there are magical moments waiting to bring joy to the family and help you make memories that will last a lifetime.

Here are just a handful of ideas to consider for some family fun time:

Velocity City. Photo / Getty Images.

All thoughts of being couped up will be kicked to the curb on a day out at Velocity Valley in Rotorua. This adventure park is for those looking for high-octane thrills in truly unique ways. On a family package deal you can partake in five rides: V-Force, which will launch you 45 metres into the air at speeds of up to 80km/ph; Swoop, a giant bungy swing; Freefall Xtreme, a "flying" experience in an open-air tunnel, like skydiving but without the plane; Schweeb Racer, an exhilarating monorail track fuelled by pedal power; and Agrojet, a blood-pumping jet boat sprint. Share six rides between the family for only $34.83 per ride.

If cute and furry creatures are more your family's speed, or you have young ones to factor in, then a day out at Shamara Alpaca Farm will provide many "awww" moments. Set atop the beautiful Banks Peninsula, you and the family can learn about and interact with these curious creatures while enjoying spectacular views across the Akaroa Harbour. Family package (2 adults + 2 children) $95.

Click on the symbols to uncover family deals:

Imagine paddling your way to a secluded turquoise lagoon surrounded by native fauna and volcanic cliff rock – this dreamy scene is a reality on the Whenuakura (Donut) Island guided kayak experience in the beautiful Coromandel. From Whangamatā Beach, you'll kayak 600 metres off-shore with your expert guide sharing commentary along the way. After entering the cave and marvelling at this "donut" shaped phenomenon, you'll then head towards Hauturu Island for a kawakawa tea experience with the group. Family package (2 adults + 2 kids) $220.

Whenuakura Island (Donut Island). Image / Supplied.

For something truly special, fly to a glacier by chopper and explore spectacular ice caves, arches and tunnels with the West Coast's Fox Glacier Guiding. This incredible experience can be had by families with children nine and over, all in the company of knowledgeable guides. You'll be outfitted with all the gear, including crampons, specially designed for the ice conditions, and follow the ice steps cut by your guide as you explore amazing ice formations. Save $396 at this out-of-the-ordinary experience with a family package deal (2 adults + 2 kids).

Fox Glacier. Photo / Getty Images.

For history loving parents and little princesses and knights alike, New Zealand's only castle will stoke the fires of imagination. Dunedin's famed landmark boasts stunning gardens, historic stables and outbuildings, the day out is made even sweeter with kids aged up to 14 entering for free. Once you've marvelled at your historic surrounds, you might want to play posh and treat the family to an impressive high tea, including sandwiches, slices, scones, cream cake and a pot of tea, served in the garden or beside the fire in the castle's historic ballroom.

A day out in the Waikato will leave faces in full beam, with a trip to the 25-hectare lush, tranquil surroundings of Hamilton Zoo, housing more than 600 native and exotic animals. The zoo boasts the largest walk-through aviary in New Zealand with the chance of a cheeky Kea encounter. You can also gain more insight into the lives of the animals with a Face2Face encounter or Meet the Keeper talk. Family package (2 adults + 2 kids) $75.

Hamilton Zoo. Photo / Getty Images.

Whatever you decide to do on your next holiday or day out, doing something new together will make sure you and yours take home some treasured memories – time spent well making the most of New Zealand's wonderfully varied playground.

To explore more things to do around Aotearoa, visit newzealand.com. Before starting your adventure, please check current alert level restrictions and adhere to the Government guidance provided at covid19.govt.nz

For more winter travel ideas and inspiration visit newzealand.com