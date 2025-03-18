Luxury escapes, closer than you think

Relax and indulge in Tropical North Queensland’s finest retreats.

When New Zealanders think about exotic, luxurious, almost out-of-this-world escapes, our minds drift towards faraway islands and forests and spas. Maybe we see ourselves in an episode of The White Lotus.

Too often, we overlook a spot not too far away where we can rest, rejuvenate and indulge in total bliss. In pristine natural environments. At idyllic hideaways on tropical islands.

Sipping cocktails on a superyacht or tasting the tropics on an indulgent food tour. Whisked aboard a private helicopter to a picnic under swaying palms in a secluded cove or wafted above rolling farmlands on a hot-air balloon.

It’s closer than you think. With direct flights from Auckland and Christchurch you can reach Tropical North Queensland in just a few hours to experience two unique World Heritage Sites – the reef and the rainforest – in effortless luxury. But your journey should start somewhere you might not expect from a place so close to the tropics.

Barbados, Port Douglas

Upfront Outback

If you thought the Aussie Outback was all red dirt, giant rocks and cowboys, you’ve been streaming the wrong series. Yes, Mt Mulligan Lodge is on a 28,000ha cattle station in Queensland, but that’s where the similarities end.

With stunning views to the towering cliffs of the Great Escarpment, gourmet dining and exclusive experiences, the intimate retreat blends adventure and relaxation during an unforgettable stay. Underlining the commitment to bliss, a new spa opens in May.

Mt Mulligan

Ngarrabullgan, also known as Mt Mulligan, sits 160km northwest of Cairns. The lodge, limited to 28 guests, is nestled among eucalypts on the banks of a manmade lake with views to its namesake. You’ll arrive at the site of 37,000 years of Indigenous heritage and more recent gold and coal rush history by helicopter or 4WD adventure from Cairns.

Curated guest experiences that can be arranged via the experts at YOU Travel & Cruise are as lively or laidback as each traveller chooses: a guided goldfields tour; exploring the historic coal mine and abandoned town; ATV ride or hike over rugged landscape for wildlife spotting, fishing for barramundi, paddleboarding or kicking back with a gourmet picnic and sunset drinks on the mountain heights.

Each guest retreat, from couple’s glamping to a larger family-size pavilion, is a sanctuary overlooking the lake with views of the mountain’s ever-changing moods.

Green peace

Long regarded one of Australia’s most luxurious retreats, Silky Oaks Lodge in the heart of the Daintree Rainforest has undergone a multimillion-dollar transformation. Overlooking languid Mossman River, it features elegant treehouse-style suites, world-class dining and rejuvenating spa experiences, in the cool calm of the leafy canopy of the millennia-old rainforest.

The new-look main lodge opens to nature’s sights and sounds. A reimagined reception area flows to an expansive lounge, contemporary bar and the Jungle Perch lounging area which extends into the forest canopy.

Mossman George

Opening onto the treetops, the tiered Treehouse Restaurant sets the scene for relaxed fine dining against the lush backdrop of the forest, accompanied by the silky flow of the river and a chorus of birdsong.

The rock-bordered swimming pool is fringed by lavish gardens – claim a daybed, bring a book and cue the cocktails for some poolside R&R. Some will work out in the guest gymnasium; others will opt for the Healing Waters Spa.

An Indigenous-guided tour of the Daintree and Mossman Gorge with the First Nations Kuku Yalanji people is a must-do to learn about country and culture passed down through generations.

Fantasy islands

You could call it Fantasy Island. Arriving by seaplane on Lizard Island, travellers find a haven of seclusion, indulgence and relaxation. The ultra-exclusive getaway, 200km northeast of Cairns, is set in a national park in a virtually untouched part of the Great Barrier Reef.

Shrouded with tropical palms and deserted sandy shores, villas and beachfront suites overlook beaches and native gardens. Rouse yourself to swim or dive; wander back to the shade and soft breeze on your veranda for plates of tropical fruit and freshly cooked seafood, champagne, and each other.

Great Barrier Reef

With 24 beaches to choose from, guests can create their own picnic basket and take a ‘dinghy’ (aka luxury speedboat) to a secluded spot for a day of private dining and diving.

Less than an hour away is the world-famous Cod Hole dive site, where divers interact with friendly grey reef sharks and dazzling reef fish or the massive, curious potato cod.

Lizard Island embraces digital detox. With limited internet and no phone reception, visitors disconnect from daily hustle and connect with their tranquil surrounds. The Essential Day Spa is a sanctuary to rebalance, relax and rejuvenate with personalised experiences; there’s the option of meditation, yoga or Pilates classes.

This being the Great Barrier Reef, of course, means plenty of other islands and idylls are available.

Well and good

Relaxing and unwinding in style is key to the luxe life in this part of the world, from a soothing massage to a seaside yoga retreat, or reawakening the senses with spa treatments drawn from ancient healing practices and using natural ingredients.

Tourism Tropical North Queensland CEO Mark Olsen says the destination’s diverse luxury offerings allow visitors to experience the reef, rainforest and outback in style.

“Tropical North Queensland’s dual World Heritage areas are an international drawcard that appeals to the growing luxury market. These travellers are also seeking to have minimal impact on the environment they visit and Tropical North Queensland’s reputation as having Australia’s most eco-certified tourism experiences resonates with them,” says Olsen.

“In addition, the region has a very strong First Nations cultural tourism offering that is thriving as part of the industry’s approach to sustainability. It is all part of Tropical North Queensland’s promise that visitors ‘See Great and Leave Greater’.”

When to go: The best time to visit is the cooler season, from April to October. Getting there: Air New Zealand offers non-stop flights between Auckland and Cairns between April and October. Flight time is 5hr 35min. More info: YOU Travel & Cruise, ph 0800 968 872, Youtravel.co.nz