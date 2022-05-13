Life-changing work is rewarded

Visionwest Community Trust won the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2021 - North & West region. Supplied by ABC and taken by Smoke Photography.

Helping 50,000 vulnerable Kiwis every year earns business award.

An organisation which believes there is no end to its work has received a major business award for its support for vulnerable people in communities throughout New Zealand.

West Auckland-based Visionwest Community Trust was named winner of the Supreme Business Excellence Award at the Westpac Auckland Business Awards 2021 for the north and west region.

"We entered in good faith and hoped for the best," says Visionwest chair Arvind Dayal. "This (the award) is the reward of our mahi and the good work our people have done.

Ash Razmi and Manoocher Zarif – Bootleg Jerky (Winner: People’s Choice). Photo / Supplied by ABC and taken by Smoke Photography.

"But for us there is no end; we are going to continue to put strategies and planning in place as we still believe in the transformation of lives and building healthy communities. We help people believe in themselves, that they can get up on their own feet and change their lives," Dayal says.

Visionwest, who also won an award for Excellence in Strategy and Planning, was founded by the Glen Eden Baptist Church over 30 years ago and today has 1800 employees working with more than 50,000 people every year.

Business has had it tough in the current environment and the Auckland Business Chamber used the awards to encourage businesses to change, innovate and reimagine the way they work.

People Celebrating. Photo / Supplied by ABC and taken by Smoke Photography.

Speaking at the awards, Auckland Business Chamber chief executive, Michael Barnett, says it was interesting to see a lot of new companies.

"But there are still companies out there that are foundation companies and they make our communities," he says. "Tonight we had over 500 people across 5 locations (at the awards), but over three weeks we've had over 1700 people at 15 locations and a whole lot of winners that reflect what Auckland business is all about."

Westpac New Zealand's head of business banking, Mark Steed, praised the courage and tenacity of Auckland businesses through two years of uncertainity.

MC Carol Hirschfeld. Photo / Supplied by ABC and taken by Smoke Photography

"We're proud to be working with Kiwi businesses and using our industry specialisation approach to help them adapt and thrive," he says. "Whatever this year throws at us, we know they'll help continue to drive our economy in a strong and sustainable way."

Other North and West award winners were:

Excellence In Innovation - sponsored by Auckland Unlimited: Think Green Ltd (HaaKaa)

Excellence In Customer Service Delivery - sponsored by Barfoot & Thompson: World Moving and Storage

Best Emerging Business - sponsored by Air New Zealand: Huski

Excellence In Marketing – sponsored by Cordis: Harbour Hospice

People's Choice – by sponsored by The Beer Spot.: Bootleg Jerky Co

Excellence In Strategy and Planning - sponsored by Nauhria Group: VisionWest Community Trust

Excellence In International Trade - sponsored by Ports of Auckland: Unipharm Healthy Manufacturing Co Ltd

Employer of the Year - sponsored by 2degrees: ACH Consulting Ltd

Excellence In Community Contribution - sponsored by Westpac: Recreational Services Ltd

Supreme Business Excellence Award - sponsored by Westpac: VisionWest Community Trust

