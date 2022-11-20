L.A.B. to star in NZ's Christmas party

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park is back bigger and brighter. Photo / Supplied.

Coca-Cola Christmas In The Park showcases "Kiwi supergroup".

This content was prepared by FMG; NZME is publishing it as advertorial.

Producers of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park have announced exciting new plans for the nation's much-loved Christmas musical spectacular, returning to an even bigger stage after a two-year Covid-related hiatus.

Multi-award-winning Kiwi supergroup L.A.B. will headline a star-studded line-up that includes crowd favourites Vince Harder, Lavina Williams, Tom Batchelor, Ella Monnery and Nyree Huyser.

L.A.B. Photo / Supplied.

A new arena-style stage, screens and sound, a 22m state-of-the-art upcycled Christmas tree, and a spectacular fireworks finale are just some of the treats inside this Christmas cracker of a show, being held at the Auckland Domain on December 10.

Creative director and award-winning musician Dixon Nacey says: "We're thrilled to have such an exciting headline act joining us for this year's show. After a two-year break, we can't wait to be back on an even bigger stage, performing in front of a massive live audience.

"It'll be a magical night of world-class Kiwi entertainment with show highlights that include lighting up the incredible new Christmas tree and the all-stars-on-stage fireworks finale."

Photo / Supplied.

Since the first concert in 1994, Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park has raised much needed funds for New Zealand charities. Proceeds from this year's events will once again go towards Youthline, who help support and develop thousands of young Kiwis every year.

To see the full programme and performer line-up for Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, held at the Auckland Domain on Saturday December 10, go to www.christmasinthepark.co.nz