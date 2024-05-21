Sparking her passion, shaping her future

Massey University

Nervous butterflies and excitement – Danielle Hill experienced some big emotions walking onto campus on the first week of her Bachelor of Business at Massey University.

Fast-forward to the second semester and Danielle finds she is both challenged and inspired. Majoring in Human Resource Management and Employment Relations, Danielle finds the concepts from each paper overlap and build to develop a cohesive knowledge base.

But it’s not just the information that’s sparking her passion and shaping her future; it’s also those teaching it.

A lecturer in the School of Management, Dr Zoë Port teaches a range of courses in management, human resource management and employment relations. For Dr Port, teaching is a two-way relationship with countless rewards.

“I often get to work with the same students across multiple courses, so we get to know each other well and I have the joy of watching their passion for the subject area develop. We all have things to teach each other, and that’s what I tell my students – all experience is valuable,” she says.

Danielle’s experience in Dr Port’s employment relations course opened up a brand-new world for her: “I started with only a basic understanding of employment relations, but now I understand its importance in HR and everyday work life. Dr Port creates an environment for thought-provoking conversations, from workers’ rights to employment laws and regulations.

“Dr Port’s engagement in these topics extends beyond the classroom, as she’s often on the frontline advocating for workers’ rights,” says Danielle.

Massey University offers a practical, industry-relevant education that goes well beyond the traditional textbooks, something Danielle is experiencing for herself.

