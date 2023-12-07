Kiwi’s business dream a global winner

Four NZ ventures get a slice of $750k in Xero Beautiful Business Fund.

Giving up his job earlier this year to go fulltime in an uncertain one-man business venture, Tony Burrows was prepared to go back to a job to supplement his income if things didn’t pan out as he hoped.

But the likelihood of that happening lessened when he received news his business - Buzz Burrows - won a major global business prize.

Burrows creates and manufactures high-quality pendant lights from his home near Wānaka in the South Island. He was happily surprised last month when his company was named as both the New Zealand and global winner in the Trailblazing with Technology category in the inaugural Xero Beautiful Business Fund.

Buzz Burrows was one of four small Kiwi businesses or non-profits – three of which are based in the South Island – that won $20,000 each in prize money for winning their local category award. For his global win Burrows won an additional $50,000, netting the business $70,000 in prize money.

Global small business platform, Xero, launched the fund earlier this year with a total prize pool of NZ $750,000 and the aim of helping its small business customers boost their plans to drive future success.

More than 5500 applications were received from Xero customers in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, South Africa, the United States and the United Kingdom.

The other Kiwi winners (in different categories) were Toko Rugby Football Club from Milton in Otago, Kiwi Skips in Invercargill and Intricate Developments in Taumarunui.

Burrows comes from a background in film and television where, for 30 years, he specialised in working with light to shape the mood of films. Designing pendant lights is something he says has “been bubbling along” for a few years alongside his work and family commitments.

But this year he decided to take the plunge and devote himself fulltime to the craft.

Knowing it was a gamble, Burrows says his win will help financially. “I am self-funding the business, I don’t want to access any debt so the fund means I can buy more materials and update some technology (he has already invested in a new laser cutter with his winnings), crack on and strengthen the business.

“Embracing new tech and using it to innovate is a fundamental part of our business strategy and the fund will enable us to access digital tools that allow us to explore new materials and new designs.

“It also helps with motivation; it is a real pick-me-up and if I’m careful and make the right decisions it will give me a lot more certainty.”

Burrows believes the win validates his art. “In film I primarily worked in lighting and having enjoyed the life of a film-maker I decided to create pendant lights as physical objects to bring simple and enduring pleasure into people’s lives.

“The hours I have spent working with light to shape the mood of a film now inform every lamp that I make.”

Since his win Burrows says he has fielded a lot more inquiries – he has even had one from France – but says he has no plans to market his products other than in New Zealand and Australia: “I want to create, I don’t want to end up running a factory full of people.”

The four New Zealand winners were recognised for best demonstrating in a 90-second video, how they would use the funding to support their future business goals in one of four categories – Innovating for Sustainability, Strengthening Community Connection, Trailblazing with Technology and Upskilling for the Future.

Xero Country Manager – NZ, Bridget Snelling, says Xero is “incredibly proud to support these talented small businesses and non-profits in their quest to boost their growth and success with positive impacts for their customers and communities.

“I also want to say a special thank you to everyone who took the time to apply and share their wonderful stories with us. Judging the entries was a rewarding experience which gave us a unique window into some amazing businesses that use Xero’s services, and the passion that drives them forward.”

The other three New Zealand winners are:

Strengthening Community Connection: Toko Rugby Football Club (Milton, Otago)

The club has been a fixture since 1900 and committee member Ethan Harrex says the club’s vision is to create a community sports hub, bringing the community together by including other sports like netball, squash and cricket. The club’s first job is to upgrade the clubrooms by replacing the roof, doing up the windows and improving the toilets.

Innovating for Sustainability: Kiwi Skips (Invercargill, Southland)

Started by husband-and-wife duo Dan and Kereana Butterfield five years ago, the waste management company have committed to develop Southland’s first resource recovery facility for construction and demolition waste. The fund will assist with the construction needed to get the project off the ground.

Upskilling for the Future: Intricate Developments (Taumarunui, Waikato)

Intricate Developments is a construction company which also builds futures for rangitahi who may be under-privileged but have the opportunity for employment and upskilling. The business plans to put its win towards further education for rangitahi on new earthquake strengthening systems.

For more information visit: xero.com/nz/events/xero-beautiful-business-fund/