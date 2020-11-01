Kiwi cooking habits change

Photo / Supplied.

Lockdown altered our kitchen habits - spurring New World to reward shoppers with kitchen knives.

Lockdown caused a remarkable shift in New Zealand's cooking behaviour, according to new research undertaken by New World.

During lockdown, Kiwis found comfort in their own kitchens. Social media was awash with images of banana bread and sourdough loaves as people followed in their parents' (or grandparents') footsteps, cooking from scratch.

New World tracked customer behaviour and sentiment over the two lockdown periods and, with more than 20 weeks spent at home, found New Zealanders' behaviour has changed in the kitchen.

During the March lockdown, 59 per cent of survey respondents were baking more. Cooking from scratch also boomed; in week nine of lockdown, 41 per cent of shoppers said they were cooking more.

Cooking and baking also became a popular form of relaxation. In the most recent New World survey (August 25-28), 36 per cent of 1000 respondents revealed they were cooking to help themselves relax, with 27 per cent naming baking as a favourite form of relaxation.

Pippa Prain, Head of Marketing and CX at New World says: "While New Zealanders are in love with being in the kitchen, the fun quickly turns to frustration if they don't have the right tools – like kitchen knives."

That's why New World has come up with a rewards programme this Christmas which they say will help bring out their customers' inner chefs and turn New Zealanders into kitchen stars, impressing the whole family.

The SMEG knife reward programme offers New World shoppers a sticker for every $20 they spend in store or online (where available), which can be redeemed once they receive the allocated number of stickers for each knife.

Photo / Supplied.

There will be six knives in total to collect (chef's knife, santoku knife, bread knife, a meat knife, serrated utility knife and vegetable knife), while stocks last.

The stickers needed range from 25 for the smallest vegetable knife, to 40 for the chef's knife and santoku knife. Customers can either redeem with the full amount of stickers or with a cash top-up option. There will also be an opportunity for shoppers to put their stickers toward a SMEG knife block, in cream or black. The knife block is only available by collecting the stated amount of stickers plus a cash top-up.

Prain says the SMEG knives and knife blocks are exclusive to New World; they aren't sold in New Zealand: "People may not be able to spend time with the same loved ones they would usually see over Christmas so we are hoping these knives will be a welcome reward for our valued customers and help New Zealanders create some great summer dining solutions this Christmas.

"Our recent survey also revealed just how important cooking is for all of us and people need the right tools to do this properly."

Luka Young, Butchery Manager at New World Eastridge, knows his way around a meat knife and leg of lamb. He is a member of the 2020 Hellers Sharp Blacks Team, a team made up of the best butchers from around the country who represent New Zealand on the global stage every two years at the World Butchers' Challenge.

"The most important thing to remember with carving meat – raw or cooked – is to cut across the grain as this will increase the tenderness of your meat," says Young.

"You don't have to be an expert butcher to cook, slice and serve the perfect meat around the Christmas table or barbie this summer; all you need is a light touch on a sharp knife. Don't forget to collect the juices when you're cutting the meat and pour them back over the meat."

Between November 2 and January 24 (or while stocks last), New World customers will be able to collect the stickers and redeem SMEG knives; there will be a further two weeks (January 25-February 7) for customers to come in and redeem their knives.

Prain says there are also lots of "bonus sticker" products every week, which will allow people to redeem their favourite knives even faster: "Bonus stickers will be on everyday products across the store. This means everyone will have a chance to get more stickers to use towards SMEG knives."

The knives are also a great option for Christmas gifts; home cooks will be delighted at the chance to create culinary delights with this high-quality German stainless steel.

To learn more about SMEG knives, with tips and tricks on how to unlock their full potential in the kitchen, and to read the full terms and conditions of the promotion, please visit www.newworld.co.nz.