Keeping Kiwis safe - and fed

New World say they are "going the extra mile" as Omicron peaks.

With the Omicron surge continuing to sweep across New Zealand, supermarkets are having to think on their feet to ensure the best possible supply of food to consumers – with teams rolling up their sleeves to help get stock onto the supermarket shelves.

Staff shortages across Aotearoa, due to Covid-19 cases or isolation requirements, are causing disruptions to the supply chain; getting food from producers to the warehouse and out to stores is becoming increasingly challenging for supermarkets.

One step the Foodstuffs group is taking to minimise this is redeploying teams from its Māngere support office into its distribution centre, to help manage stock.

New World spokesperson Pippa Prain says because Foodstuffs is a cooperative, everyone in the organisation is stepping up and working as a team to keep supplies flowing as freely as possible.

"We've been cross-training in both the support office and the distribution centre, so that we can cover the jobs that need to be done. In stores we are getting people to pick up and learn each other's roles so they can step in if their workmates need to have time off work," she says.

Pippa Prain, New World Head of Marketing, says it's more important than ever that we only shop for what we need. Photo / Supplied.

"We're also currently recruiting for more New World team members; we're hoping more people will come aboard at the distribution centre so we can continue to get food out to stores, it's a job that makes a difference to Kiwi's."

Throughout the pandemic, New World has adopted heightened hygiene protocols to keep customers and teams safe. Now, in preparation for Omicron's peak, they've been working hard to minimise supply chain issues and help customers who may be unwell or isolating and unable to shop in store.

To keep the supply chain flowing, Prain says New World is prioritising essential items: "We're making sure these things can get to stores so people can get the basic things they need. There might be some temporary gaps on shelves at times but priority foods are still flowing.

"That might mean less choice within a category and there might be product limits, but our goal is to have enough of these essentials in store to go around."

Prain emphasises the issue is not an overall shortage of food. "We are very lucky in New Zealand to have a very good supply of food, with plenty being produced. Our biggest challenge is getting it out of warehouses and onto shelves, due to the gaps in the supply chain.

"The idea that we are running out of food is what drives panic buying, so it's really key that people just shop as they normally would. Customers are probably sick of hearing that message – but right now it's more important than ever."

Where stores are under particular pressure from team absences, opening hours may be adjusted to enable shelves to be restocked. Shoppers should check the New World website or their local store's Facebook page to find out current hours.

If shoppers aren't able to get the particular product or brand they want, Prain says it's an opportunity to buy and try something a bit different.

If your first choice is temporarily unavailable on the shelf, try something new or check out New World’s recipes online for inspiration. Photo / Supplied.

"We'd like to encourage people to be a bit more flexible in terms of what they're looking for. The exact product they want might not be on shelves but there will be something close."

New World has a range of Recipes of the Week, in store and on its website, which build meals around seasonal produce and readily available items. The online recipes are 'shoppable' – meaning with one click, customers can add all the ingredients to their virtual shopping cart.

The supermarket chain also offers online weekly meal planners, offering recipes and shopping lists for five family dinners for under $100.

For those customers directly affected by Covid-19, New World offers a range of options for them to access the food and goods they need.

"We do request that people don't come into store if they are sick or isolating. Our online shopping service is under a bit of pressure so if you can't get a delivery, you could ask friends or family to pick up a click-and-collect order," Prain says.

New World has also partnered with the Student Volunteer Army, heroes of the Christchurch earthquake recovery, to provide a personal shopping service for those in isolation. Customers can book a contactless delivery from SVA through the New World website.

Prain says the health and safety of both its customers and staff remain paramount, as the Omicron outbreak continues to put pressure on the New Zealand community.

"This stage of the pandemic is temporary — it's been such a huge marathon for all Kiwis and hopefully this is the final stretch. Please show some understanding and bear with us. All our teams are working their hardest and doing all that they can to keep people safe and fed."

For more information and recipe inspiration visit newworld.co.nz