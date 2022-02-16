Is Climate Change behind Wild Fire Risk?

Credit: Wairarapa Times-Age

New Zealand’s Fire Danger index, designed by fire scientists to indicate how difficult it would be to suppress a wildfire in current conditions, warn of the fire danger in your local area. But how responsible is Climate Change?

Research undertaken by Scion in 2021, with support from MBIE and MPI, has updated previous studies quantifying the potential effects of climate change on weather-related fire dangers. Modelling now predicts that New Zealand will become hotter and drier, creating conditions that increase both the frequency and severity of wildfire events.

Most likely to be significantly affected are inland areas of the South Island, Central Otago and Mackenzie Basin, and along the east coast of both islands; especially Marlborough, Canterbury, Wairarapa and Hawkes Bay.

However, locations across the country will see increases over longer time periods with days of extreme wildfire potential per year doubling or trebling by 2050 for some areas.

But is climate change solely to blame?

Not according to Fire and Emergency New Zealand representatives who confirm that although our changing climate are predicted to lead to more frequent fire danger with increased risks to people and property, "nearly all wildfires are still created by human activity in New Zealand."

So do you know what your local wildfire risk actually means and what precautions you should take?





Outbreak of fire is very serious. Fires will start easily and will spread rapidly and burn intensely right after ignition. Small fires can quickly become large fires and show extreme fire behaviour. These fires can be difficult to control and will often become much larger and longer-lasting fires.



But no matter what the fire danger, always check the fire season status in your area at www.checkitsalright.nz as well as any local council restrictions.