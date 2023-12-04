If you’re doing any of these, no wonder you’re not sleeping well

Leading sleep expert pinpoints five common mistakes that can make going to sleep a nightmare.

WellBeings is the new, go-to resource for all the things you need to feel good. With podcasts and articles that put the play back into every day, WellBeings is made by Dominic Bowden and his partner Esther Cronin – who are traveling the world in pursuit of the tools, shifts and rituals that separate the living from the thriving. Through interviews with the global thought leaders, experts and celebrities in wellness, this is the place to get the most current, science backed information curated just for Kiwis.

If you’ve ever struggled with sleep, you’re not alone. The importance of a good night’s rest cannot be overstated, as it directly impacts our physical health, mental well-being, and overall quality of life. To help shed light on this critical issue, Dominic Bowden reached out to New York’s leading sleep expert, Dr Frank Lipman on the WellBeings podcast.

He identified five common mistakes that might be affecting sleep and explored practical solutions to overcome them:

Ignoring gut health

Lipman emphasizes the intricate connection between gut health and sleep quality. It turns out an unhealthy gut can negatively influence sleep patterns, leading to sleep deprivation and fatigue. He advises against consuming excessive sugars, gluten, and heavily processed foods, which can disrupt the delicate balance of our gut microbiome. To pave the way for better sleep, he recommends adopting a gut-friendly diet rich in fibre, probiotics, and whole foods.

Disregarding Sleep Routines

Our bodies thrive on consistency, especially when it comes to sleep. Lipman stresses the importance of establishing regular sleep routines to synchronize our internal clocks with natural rhythms. Deviating from set bedtimes can disrupt the body’s circadian rhythm, making it challenging to fall asleep and wake up naturally. To improve sleep patterns, strive to maintain a consistent sleep schedule, even on weekends. By doing so, you’ll enable your body to regulate its sleep-wake cycles more effectively.

Overexposure to Artificial Light

In a technology-driven world, we are continually bombarded with artificial light, particularly from electronic devices like smartphones, computers, and TVs. Lipman highlights the adverse effects of blue light on melatonin production—the hormone responsible for inducing sleep. To promote better sleep, he suggests dimming the lights and avoiding screens at least an hour before bedtime. Investing in blackout curtains to create a dark sleep environment can also help support the natural production of melatonin.

Neglecting Relaxation Techniques

Many struggle to wind down before bedtime, leaving minds racing and stress levels elevated. Lipman recommends incorporating relaxation techniques into evening routines to calm the mind and prepare the body for sleep. Whether it’s reading a book, practicing meditation, deep breathing exercises, or listening to soothing music, these activities can ease tension and promote a tranquil transition into slumber. His preferred method of getting into the slumber zone is to slow his heart rate down to 60 bpm with the beat of a Bob Marley record.

Ignoring Sleep Environment

Our sleep environment significantly influences the quality of rest. Factors such as room temperature, noise levels, and mattress comfort play a crucial role in the ability to fall and stay asleep. According to Lipman, a cool and comfortable bedroom is conducive to better sleep. Investing in a supportive mattress and pillows can also make a substantial difference. To minimize disruptions, consider using white noise machines or earplugs if noise is a concern.

You can listen to the full episode of WellBeings with Dr. Frank Lipman here.