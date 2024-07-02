How to choose a new life

Retirement villages have a surprising amount of living options.

Ask David Martin about the biggest myth surrounding retirement villages and he will come up with the one about how people lose their independence, the accommodation is small after living in a house, and you have to be super-social and join in everything.

Martin is General Manager of sales and marketing for Metlifecare, which houses over 7000 residents in 36 villages and aged-care facilities around New Zealand, says people considering moving into a retirement village are often surprised at just how many different living options there are.

“People live different lives outside a retirement village – and people live different lives within them too,” he says.

Broadly speaking, most retirement villages like Metlifecare offer up to two different accommodation types – independent living and aged care.

Martin says independent living is often the biggest surprise for prospective residents. Today’s retirement villages vary hugely in the type and size of homes and facilities available, from compact, single-bedroom apartments to spacious ground-level townhouses not much smaller than a suburban home.

They are not like the ‘rest homes’ of old but communities of like-minded older people who want to enjoy their retirement years. Unless additional care is required, he says they can continue living independently in worry-free homes.

“Our independent living options mean residents can live in their own space, just like they were in their own home. Residents come and go as they please — they determine how and when they enjoy the offerings of their village, whether they prefer solitude or being social. It’s much the same as living outside a village, but with added security and knowing support is available when needed.”

Villas

Many villages offer freestanding or terraced townhouses (the industry term being “villas”) as a living option, giving residents the feeling of living in a house while doing away with the maintenance issues associated with private home ownership, while retaining a degree of separation and privacy. “Most of these homes are single level, have easy access and offer security,” Martin says.

“We have really high demand for villas, because they’re more like what many people have come from — they can still walk out their own front door, most have an internal access garage and their own garden.”

Apartments

The other independent living option is apartments which, again, vary in size and style between villages. While some are single bedroom, many villages offer larger apartments with two or three bedrooms, studies, media rooms and two bathrooms.

Martin says moving to apartment-style living can be an adjustment for those used to living in a typical standalone Kiwi home — such as getting used to taking the lift to your carpark and perhaps living above ground level, but it also has its advantages.

“The pluses are that you have neighbours with you in the same building, secure access and it’s a great way to downsize to a home that meets your needs.

“We have some potential residents who look forward to downsizing their home because they would like to put some of their finances towards travelling or maintaining a certain lifestyle.”

Serviced Apartments

For those who require a little additional support, some villages offer the option of serviced apartments, where residents live largely independently but have some meals and cleaning services provided.

All independent living residents can enjoy the social events and facilities available at the village. “Then there’s the bonus that generally the village will take care of the lawn mowing, window cleaning, external maintenance and gardening, although many residents still choose to maintain their own gardens.”

Care

While many people move to a village living environment in their early 70s and make the most of the features and facilities during the active phase of their retirement, others may require a higher level of care. In this case, potential residents need to review what care services a village provides.

Metlifecare offers a range of care options depending on the village; this could be rest home, hospital level or secure dementia care. Care residents often have the choice, subject to availability and to their specific needs, of bed-only rooms with shared facilities, or care suites, where residents have their own ensuite bathroom, kitchenette and often a patio or balcony.

“These living options are generally designed to feel like a home, with welcoming décor and comfortable, convenient spaces, as we want our residents and their visiting family members to feel as welcome and relaxed as they were in their own homes,” Martin says.

The importance of research

He also stresses the importance of potential residents researching and checking out a range of villages, to make sure they find the one that best suits their needs and preferences – and doing so before they are forced to make a move due to ill health or an accident. To help older people and their families understand the options and make an informed decision about which village to move to, Metlifecare produces a range of downloadable information resources, including checklists and financial guides.

“But the best thing to do is visit some villages and talk to the residents who live there,” he says. “A salesperson can tell you the facts about what’s on offer in terms of accommodation and facilities and explain the financial model to you, but the best way to find the village that feels right to you, is to go to an open day and meet the residents.

“You can have authentic conversations with other people who have been through the same process. Nothing beats visiting a village and talking to the people living there.”

Making the decision to sell up the family home and move into a village environment is always a significant and often emotional one, Martin says: “When you think about the whole of your life, it’s got these big moments: leaving school, going off to university or work, finding a partner, possibly buying your first home and starting a family. Choosing where you are going to live out your retirement is another big decision, and it can be quite emotional for many people.

“We get a lot of people, particularly men, saying ‘I’m never going to move into a village, I’m going to stay in my home’ but then, once they’ve made the move, they say they are very happy to have made the decision.”

For more information: metlifecare.co.nz/guides/your-house-your-castle-your-way